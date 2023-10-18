VICTOR JOECKS: Trump talks tough, but DeSantis delivers

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis looked more presidential over the last week than either President Joe Biden or Donald Trump.

FILE - Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a meet and greet, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Creston, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

Given the threat of a broader war, getting Americans out of harm’s way should be a national priority. But airlines, including Delta, American and United, have all suspended flights in and out of Israel.

Despite this, more than 260 people arrived in Florida on Sunday night after being stuck in Israel. DeSantis privately arranged the flight and didn’t charge the evacuees.

The Biden administration’s plan was to fly Americans in Israel to Europe. After that, they would be on their own. Incredibly, those on Biden’s flights had to sign a promissory note, billing them for the cost. That is legally required, but previous presidential administrations waived it in similar situations.

“There was a void of leadership, so we stepped up and led,” DeSantis said Sunday from the Tampa, Florida, airport, where the flight of evacuees landed.

That’s an understatement. Biden has the whole U.S. military and State Department at his command. But the governor of a single state brought more Americans home from Israel then he did.

This isn’t the only flight arranged by DeSantis that highlighted Biden’s failed leadership. In September 2022, DeSantis sent two planes of illegal immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard. The Martha’s Vineyard Chamber of Commerce labeled it a “humanitarian crisis.” Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker even activated the National Guard in response to the mere presence of 50 illegal immigrants.

The point was obvious. If one of the wealthiest places in America couldn’t handle the arrival of a few dozen illegal immigrants, how could border states handle hundreds of thousands? Today, even liberal Democrat mayors are making this point.

Last week, Trump offered remarks when talking about the attack on Israel. He repeatedly called the terrorist group Hezbollah “very smart.” He also went out of his way to rip Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Trump claimed Israel supposedly backed out of a plan to kill Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani. The former president said, “I’ll never forget that Bibi Netanyahu let us down.” The claim is dubious because Israel supplied the United States with intelligence in that effort.

Even for Trump, these were ill-thought-out remarks. He gave Hezbollah a propaganda boost and undercut the leader of a close U.S. ally who’s dealing with the aftermath of a major terrorist attack. These comments were so awful that Trump tried to walk them back. A couple of days later, he wrote on Truth Social that he stood with Israel and Bibi, a reference to Netanyahu.

In contrast, DeSantis has been clearly articulating why the United States shouldn’t take in refugees from the Gaza Strip. He correctly noted the culture in Gaza is “toxic” and explained how Hamas brainwashes children in anti-Semitism. Soon after, Trump and Nikki Haley made similar remarks.

Once again, DeSantis led and others followed.

Perhaps Republican voters will notice the pattern. While Trump talks tough, DeSantis delivers.

