62°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
main-img
Jon Taffer (Paramount Network)
5 Minutes with Jon Taffer
The host of the Paramount Network’s wildly popular Bar Rescue on spending 250 days a year on the road — and why Las Vegas is home sweet home
This story first appeared in the Spring 2023 issue of rjmagazine, a quarterly published inside the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
Read the rest of the Spring 2023 issue here.
RJ Magazine

Five minutes with Jon Taffer

By C.L. Gaber
March 11, 2023 - 11:03 pm
 
Updated March 12, 2023 - 12:03 am
Bar Rescue Gallerey
Bar Rescue Gallerey
Jon Taffer
Jon Taffer

We’re catching you at home for 48 precious hours. You love Vegas, but you’re a road warrior thanks to Bar Rescue.

I moved to Las Vegas almost 10 years ago and I love it here. I have a beautiful home in Summerlin and a great office on Warm Springs, but with the show, I’m gone about 60 to 70 percent of the time. I’m one of those homebodies, but I’m never home! I’m always on the road. Don’t get me wrong, I love the show. I love helping a family in trouble or parents whose retirement money is on the line. It’s wonderful work, but it requires the road.

Planes, trains or automobiles?

I’m a road trip guy. In college, I had a van and traveled all over the country. Now, I have a 19-foot van with a bed in back and bathroom. I use that to travel. I love looking for that great truck stop. The road is part of the culture of America. It’s freedom.

On the road: Greasy burgers at the local diner versus fancy food?

You have to eat healthy. I bring my own sandwiches from home or make them along the way.

Do you remember your first road trip to Vegas?

The first time I ever came to Vegas was when I was in college in Denver. We jumped in my van and drove the 13 hours there and the 13 hours back to spend 24 hours in Vegas. I fell in love with the city and the energy.

Why call Vegas home base and not L.A.?

When I got the TV show, I knew I had to move west. I had lived in L.A. and could have moved to L.A. or Vegas. It was a no-brainer. I moved to Vegas right away. I’ve never lived in a place with a greater sense of community than Vegas. You tell people you live in Vegas and they think you have a neon sign with blinking lights outside your home. What they also don’t know is people embrace you here.

Any Bar Rescue scoop?

I want 50 percent of all seasons shot in Vegas from now on. I’d love to travel less and work in Vegas more.

Best vacation ever?

Two years ago, I took a trip from Autobahn Adventures, based in Vegas. You fly to Europe and they give you this beautiful Porsche convertible. Fourteen days of driving through these beautiful towns in Austria and Germany. I love to explore. I love the cultural elements, which makes sense because I studied cultural anthropology in college. I love the human experience. I’m not one to go to a resort and sit on a beach. Five minutes on the sand and I’m that guy saying, “So, what do we do now?” ◆

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
More rjmagazine
Muhammad Ali moves in with a series of smashes to the face of challenger Floyd Patterson in the ...
The road to Ali: In the footsteps of a legend’s legacy
By Kerry Candaele

With memories of Muhammad Ali’s great Las Vegas fights, our reporter sets off on a journey to revisit the hero of his youth at the Ali Center in Louisville.

The mountains of the Wasatch Range tower over Salt Lake City. (Eric M. Roberts)
Take the Mountain West Sketch Tour
By Eric M. Roberts

A Las Vegas architect heads for the hills, sketchpad in hand, in search of beauty, meaning and roots

Niall St. John, 15, looks out one of the windows of the Old Mormon Fort at the Culture History ...
The Backstory: A prehistory of Vegas visits
By Michael Green

Las Vegas, which now attracts 40 million visitors a year, was once just a way station for folks on their way someplace else. Here’s the backstory …

Letter from the Editor: Let’s take a ride
By / RJ

In this issue of rjmagazine, we’re veering off the main roads and heading for places and experiences that leave us inspired, transformed, or newly aware of the world and our complex place in it.

Illustration by Wesley Rand
23 Las Vegas breakthroughs for 2023
By Greg Blake Miller, Sean DeFrank, Michael Green and Sveta Lari; illustrations by Severiano del Castillo Galvan and Wesley Rand

Fearless predictions, wistful ideas and wishful thinking for the new year

Las Vegas/Jamaica (Getty Images)
An elegy for lost homelands
By Soni Brown

After living and flourishing in Las Vegas for a decade, writer Soni Brown returned to Jamaica, where she’d spent the first 20 years of her life.

More stories for you
Arizona edges UCLA to claim 2nd straight Pac-12 tournament title
Arizona edges UCLA to claim 2nd straight Pac-12 tournament title
LETTER: CDC finds less second-hand smoke in non-smoking casinos
LETTER: CDC finds less second-hand smoke in non-smoking casinos
LETTER: It’s OK to be woke
LETTER: It’s OK to be woke
LETTER: Wishful thinking on China
LETTER: Wishful thinking on China
COMMENTARY: Americans want an immigration compromise
COMMENTARY: Americans want an immigration compromise
NEVADA VIEWS: Open for opportunity
NEVADA VIEWS: Open for opportunity