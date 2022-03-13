Random Access: Mac King

Get to know the plaid-wearing comedy magician with these random and revealing tidbits.

Mac King (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Mac King

Benedict Cumberbatch as Sherlock and Martin Freeman as Watson

Comedian and magician Mac King. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Favorite time-wasting website

theonion.com

Most recent photo in your phone’s gallery

A group of magician pals enjoying a late dinner at El Dorado Cantina last night

Smartwatch, yes or no

Nope. Analog.

Must-have streaming service

Criterion Channel

Most recent TV show you binged

“Patriot” (the one created by Steven Conrad). I’ve actually binged it twice — once with my wife, Jennifer, and we loved it so much we watched it through a second time with our daughter when she was home from college. Really made me laugh, and I found it oddly touching. Plus the ending was completely satisfying. But my favorite TV series ever (and the only one I’ve watched three times all the way through) is the British series “Sherlock,” starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman. It’s a retelling of Conan Doyle’s Sherlock Holmes, but to me it’s really a show about friendship.

Favorite plaid colors

I’ve had many plaid suits over the years. But my first one is a sentimental favorite. It’s greenish-brownish and pretty muted compared to later suits I’ve had made. This is a scan of the pants.

Last film you saw in a theater

Most recent “Spider-Man”

Favorite desk knickknack

My grandfather Pax King’s big brass nameplate from his office door

Favorite snack

Chips and salsa. I fancy myself a bit of a cook, so I like making my own salsa, but of the store-bought jar varieties, I like Trader Joe’s Roasted Garlic Salsa.

Favorite piece of art

A painting, “Elephant Presenting a Flower to a Bird,” by Dr. Seuss

Favorite spring activity in Las Vegas

Bike riding in various neighborhoods and on bike trails.

Favorite building in Las Vegas

The old La Concha Motel designed by Paul Williams.

Favorite place in LV to clear your head

I love going to hear live music. I go see my pals Clint Holmes and Earl Turner whenever they’re playing in town, and I love to go see old funk, soul, and R&B (The Temptations, Earth, Wind & Fire, George Clinton). Getting lost in that music is akin to going to church for me. I come out refreshed and happy to be alive.

“The Mac King Comedy Magic Show,” Tuesdays-Saturdays, 3 p.m., at Excalibur, mackingshow.com