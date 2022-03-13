Random Access: Mac King

Favorite time-wasting website
theonion.com
Most recent photo in your phone’s gallery
A group of magician pals enjoying a late dinner at El Dorado Cantina last night
Smartwatch, yes or no
Nope. Analog.
Must-have streaming service
Criterion Channel
Most recent TV show you binged
“Patriot” (the one created by Steven Conrad). I’ve actually binged it twice — once with my wife, Jennifer, and we loved it so much we watched it through a second time with our daughter when she was home from college. Really made me laugh, and I found it oddly touching. Plus the ending was completely satisfying. But my favorite TV series ever (and the only one I’ve watched three times all the way through) is the British series “Sherlock,” starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman. It’s a retelling of Conan Doyle’s Sherlock Holmes, but to me it’s really a show about friendship.
Favorite plaid colors
I’ve had many plaid suits over the years. But my first one is a sentimental favorite. It’s greenish-brownish and pretty muted compared to later suits I’ve had made. This is a scan of the pants.
Last film you saw in a theater
Most recent “Spider-Man”
Favorite desk knickknack
My grandfather Pax King’s big brass nameplate from his office door
Favorite snack
Chips and salsa. I fancy myself a bit of a cook, so I like making my own salsa, but of the store-bought jar varieties, I like Trader Joe’s Roasted Garlic Salsa.
Favorite piece of art
A painting, “Elephant Presenting a Flower to a Bird,” by Dr. Seuss
Favorite spring activity in Las Vegas
Bike riding in various neighborhoods and on bike trails.
Favorite building in Las Vegas
The old La Concha Motel designed by Paul Williams.
Favorite place in LV to clear your head
I love going to hear live music. I go see my pals Clint Holmes and Earl Turner whenever they’re playing in town, and I love to go see old funk, soul, and R&B (The Temptations, Earth, Wind & Fire, George Clinton). Getting lost in that music is akin to going to church for me. I come out refreshed and happy to be alive.
“The Mac King Comedy Magic Show,” Tuesdays-Saturdays, 3 p.m., at Excalibur, mackingshow.com