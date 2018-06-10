Here is the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s 2018 all-state boys volleyball team.

Foothill's Troy Bell is a member of the Las Vegas Review-Journal's all-state baseball team.

Sky Pointe's Carson Driscoll is a member of the Las Vegas Review-Journal's all-state boys volleyball team.

Sky Pointe's Jaegen Driscoll is a member of the Las Vegas Review-Journal's all-state boys volleyball team.

Centennial's Farries Gardner is a member of the Las Vegas Review-Journal's all-state boys volleyball team.

Centennial's Stephen Hitchcock is a member of the Las Vegas Review-Journal's all-state boys volleyball team.

Las Vegas' Shaun Kampshoff is a member of the Las Vegas Review-Journal's all-state boys volleyball team.

Shadow Ridge's Jordan Miller is a member of the Las Vegas Review-Journal's all-state boys volleyball team.

Arbor View's Jake Reid is a member of the Las Vegas Review-Journal's all-state boys volleyball team.

Foothill's Caleb Stearman is a member of the Las Vegas Review-Journal's all-state boys volleyball team.

Centennial's Teon Taylor is a member of the Las Vegas Review-Journal's all-state boys volleyball team.

Palo Verde's Jared Brady is a member of the Las Vegas Review-Journal's all-state boys volleyball team.

Foothill's Truss Erb is a member of the Las Vegas Review-Journal's all-state boys volleyball team.

Shadow Ridge's Tanner Franklin is a member of the Las Vegas Review-Journal's all-state boys volleyball team.

Centennial's Tyler Godown is a member of the Las Vegas Review-Journal's all-state boys volleyball team.

Foothill's Tanner Lester is a member of the Las Vegas Review-Journal's all-state boys volleyball team.

First Team

Troy Bell, Foothill

The senior was one of the state’s top defensive players, and posted 325 digs, 41 assists and 36 aces for the Class 4A state runner-up Falcons.

Carson Driscoll, Sky Pointe

The senior facilitator had 592 assists, 223 digs, 161 kills and 68 digs for the Class 3A state champions.

Jaegen Driscoll, Sky Pointe

The sophomore hitter had 477 kills, 282 digs and 48 aces while hitting .372 for the Class 3A state champions.

Farries Gardner, Centennial

The senior hitter had 402 kills, 173 digs, 94 blocks, 63 aces and hit .330 for the Class 4A champion Bulldogs.

Stephen Hitchcock, Centennial

The senior libero had 477 digs, 35 assists and posted a 93.2 serving percentage for the Class 4A champion Bulldogs.

Shaun Kampshoff, Las Vegas

The versatile senior hitter had 410 kills, 419 assists, 255 digs, 83 aces and 79 blocks for the Wildcats.

Jordan Miller, Shadow Ridge

The senior hitter had 247 kills, 196 digs, 35 aces, 19 blocks and hit .292 for the Mustangs.

Jake Reid, Arbor View

The senior played as both a middle blocker and a hitter, and recorded 301 kills, 33 aces, 33 blocks and 63 digs for the Class 4A state semifinalist Aggies.

Caleb Stearman, Foothill

The junior middle blocker had 257 kills, 143 digs, 103 blocks and 69 aces for the Class 4A state runner-up Falcons.

Teon Taylor, Centennial

The senior middle blocker had 271 kills and 115 blocks, and hit .500 for the Class 4A champion Bulldogs.

Second Team

Sam Belnap, Arbor View

The senior setter had 961 assists, 49 aces, 18 blocks and 51 digs for the Class 4A state semifinalist Aggies.

Ben Bloss, Coronado

The senior hitter/blocker had 540 kills, 269 digs and 78 aces for the Class 4A semifinalist Cougars.

Jared Brady, Palo Verde

The junior hitter had 318 kills, 47 aces, 94 digs, 30 blocks and hit .289 for the Panthers.

Truss Erb, Foothill

The two-way senior had 126 and 94 kills for the Class 4A runner-up Falcons.

Tanner Franklin, Shadow Ridge

The senior hitter had 276 kills, 164 digs, 39 aces, 27 blocks and hit .345 for the Mustangs this season.

Tyler Godown, Centennial

The senior blocker had 174 kills, 96 blocks 67 digs, 27 aces and hit .438 for the Class 4A champion Bulldogs.

Jaylen Harris, Arbor View

The junior hitter recorded 300 kills, 46 blocks and 57 digs for the Class 4A state semifinalist Aggies.

Michael Jones, Mojave

The senior libero had 245 digs and 110 assists for the Class 3A runner-up Rattlers.

Tanner Lester, Foothill

The senior had 264 kills, 182 digs, 59 aces and 55 blocks for the Class 4A state runner-up Falcons.

Daronde McKinney, Mojave

The senior opposite hitter had 403 kills and 152 digs for the Class 3A runner-up Rattlers.

Coach of the Year — Kristi Driscoll, Sky Pointe

Driscoll led the Eagles to the Class 3A state championship in their first season of competition.

Honorable Mention

Stephen Banks, Palo Verde

TJ Blanchard-Davis, Mojave

Braetin Foster, Durango

Tai Foster, Durango

Travis Hoadley, Shadow Ridge

Jaden MacFarlane, Sky Pointe

Derek Robnett, Shadow Ridge

Fred Tito, Cimarron-Memorial

Anthony Walker, Cheyenne

Matt Wilson, Coronado

Alex Winiarcyzk, Coronado

Tyler Worthington, Arbor View