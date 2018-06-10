2018 All-State Boys Volleyball Team

First Team
Troy Bell, Foothill
The senior was one of the state’s top defensive players, and posted 325 digs, 41 assists and 36 aces for the Class 4A state runner-up Falcons.
Carson Driscoll, Sky Pointe
The senior facilitator had 592 assists, 223 digs, 161 kills and 68 digs for the Class 3A state champions.
Jaegen Driscoll, Sky Pointe
The sophomore hitter had 477 kills, 282 digs and 48 aces while hitting .372 for the Class 3A state champions.
Farries Gardner, Centennial
The senior hitter had 402 kills, 173 digs, 94 blocks, 63 aces and hit .330 for the Class 4A champion Bulldogs.
Stephen Hitchcock, Centennial
The senior libero had 477 digs, 35 assists and posted a 93.2 serving percentage for the Class 4A champion Bulldogs.
Shaun Kampshoff, Las Vegas
The versatile senior hitter had 410 kills, 419 assists, 255 digs, 83 aces and 79 blocks for the Wildcats.
Jordan Miller, Shadow Ridge
The senior hitter had 247 kills, 196 digs, 35 aces, 19 blocks and hit .292 for the Mustangs.
Jake Reid, Arbor View
The senior played as both a middle blocker and a hitter, and recorded 301 kills, 33 aces, 33 blocks and 63 digs for the Class 4A state semifinalist Aggies.
Caleb Stearman, Foothill
The junior middle blocker had 257 kills, 143 digs, 103 blocks and 69 aces for the Class 4A state runner-up Falcons.
Teon Taylor, Centennial
The senior middle blocker had 271 kills and 115 blocks, and hit .500 for the Class 4A champion Bulldogs.
Second Team
Sam Belnap, Arbor View
The senior setter had 961 assists, 49 aces, 18 blocks and 51 digs for the Class 4A state semifinalist Aggies.
Ben Bloss, Coronado
The senior hitter/blocker had 540 kills, 269 digs and 78 aces for the Class 4A semifinalist Cougars.
Jared Brady, Palo Verde
The junior hitter had 318 kills, 47 aces, 94 digs, 30 blocks and hit .289 for the Panthers.
Truss Erb, Foothill
The two-way senior had 126 and 94 kills for the Class 4A runner-up Falcons.
Tanner Franklin, Shadow Ridge
The senior hitter had 276 kills, 164 digs, 39 aces, 27 blocks and hit .345 for the Mustangs this season.
Tyler Godown, Centennial
The senior blocker had 174 kills, 96 blocks 67 digs, 27 aces and hit .438 for the Class 4A champion Bulldogs.
Jaylen Harris, Arbor View
The junior hitter recorded 300 kills, 46 blocks and 57 digs for the Class 4A state semifinalist Aggies.
Michael Jones, Mojave
The senior libero had 245 digs and 110 assists for the Class 3A runner-up Rattlers.
Tanner Lester, Foothill
The senior had 264 kills, 182 digs, 59 aces and 55 blocks for the Class 4A state runner-up Falcons.
Daronde McKinney, Mojave
The senior opposite hitter had 403 kills and 152 digs for the Class 3A runner-up Rattlers.
Coach of the Year — Kristi Driscoll, Sky Pointe
Driscoll led the Eagles to the Class 3A state championship in their first season of competition.
Honorable Mention
Stephen Banks, Palo Verde
TJ Blanchard-Davis, Mojave
Braetin Foster, Durango
Tai Foster, Durango
Travis Hoadley, Shadow Ridge
Jaden MacFarlane, Sky Pointe
Derek Robnett, Shadow Ridge
Fred Tito, Cimarron-Memorial
Anthony Walker, Cheyenne
Matt Wilson, Coronado
Alex Winiarcyzk, Coronado
Tyler Worthington, Arbor View