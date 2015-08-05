Allen homers, triples in 51s’ 5-2 victory over Tacoma

Brandon Allen hit an RBI triple as part of a three-run first inning and later added a two-run homer to pad the 51s’ lead in a 5-2 win over the Tacoma Rainiers on Tuesday night in a Pacific Coast League game at Cashman Field.

Brandon Allen hit an RBI triple as part of a three-run first inning and later added a two-run homer to pad the 51s’ lead in a 5-2 win over the Tacoma Rainiers on Tuesday night in a Pacific Coast League game at Cashman Field.

Allen’s eighth-inning home run provided two insurance runs before Vic Black pitched the ninth to pick up his first save of the season.

Dilson Herrera led off the game with a double for Las Vegas (62-49) and scored the first run of the game on a single by Johnny Monell. Herrera, Darrell Ceciliani and Brandon Nimmo each had two hits.

The 51s relied heavily on the bullpen after starter Darin Gorski lasted just 4 2/3 innings, allowing two runs on seven hits and three walks.

Four relievers combined to allow one hit in 4 1/3 scoreless innings. Chasen Bradford was credited with the win as he went 2 1/3 innings, surrendering just two walks and striking out two.

Shawn O’Malley drove in both runs for the Rainiers (53-58) on a single in the fourth.

Las Vegas took three out of four in the series and will hit the road for nine games, starting with a five-game set in Salt Lake. First pitch is at 6:05 p.m. today.