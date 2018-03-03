Agassi, top tennis stars practice in Las Vegas Valley

Tennis stars Novak Djokovic and Simona Halep practiced with Andre Agassi and Darren Cahill at Life Time’s athletic center in Henderson on Friday afternoon.
The players were preparing for the BNP Paribas Open, which begins next week in Indian Wells, Calif., a 4-hour drive from Las Vegas.
Agassi, a Las Vegas native and resident, started coaching the Serbian last year at the French Open. Djokovic, a former No. 1-ranked player, is currently ranked No. 14. He has won 12 Grand Slams.
Halep, who lost the Australian Open final in January to Caroline Wozniacki, is currently ranked No. 1. Cahill is her coach. The Romanian player never has won a Grand Slam title.
Agassi, who retired in 2006, won eight Grand Slam titles in his career.
(Videos courtesy of Roy Thevenot)