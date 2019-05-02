Chad Beeten named Durango boys basketball coach

Clark head coach Chad Beeten motions to his team during the first half of a Class 4A state boys basketball quarterfinal game against Desert Pines at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Clark head coach Chad Beeten directs his players against Mojave on Tuesday. Clark won 52-47 in double overtime. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

For the second time in three years, Clark boys basketball coach Chad Beeten has left the school to take on a new challenge.

This time, he didn’t go far.

Beeten was named Durango’s boys basketball coach Thursday. He replaces DeShawn Henry, who stepped down after 12 seasons to pursue an opportunity at the college level.

“We had an amazing amount of quality response,” said Durango athletic administrator Tim Jackson. “Chad came over and made some statements that were wonderful about the history and lineage and stature of Durango basketball. He wanted to be a part of that.”

Beeten guided the Chargers for six seasons from 2010-16 before spending one season at Crossroads (California). He returned to Clark for the 2017-18 season.

In eight seasons on Clark’s bench, Beeten was 179-57 and won three Division I-A state titles. He led Clark to the Class 4A state title game this season.

Beeten will be just the third boys basketball coach in Durango’s history.

Al La Rocque guided the Trailblazers to a 280-176 record in 14 seasons. Henry was 155-137 in 12 seasons.

“DeShawn leaving leaves a hole that will be hard to fill,” Jackson said. “Finding that right person to fill that void was not easy.”

Durango could return as many as nine players from this year’s squad that finished 8-15 overall and 5-7 in the Southwest League.

“I’ve never been worried about wins and losses,” Jackson said. “I’m worried about the development of young men and young women. It’s not about hanging banners in a gym.”