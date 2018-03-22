Mayors wager doughnuts on Wolf Pack-Ramblers Sweet 16 game

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve have made what they say is a “sweet wager” on the NCAA basketball matchup between their hometown teams.

Nevada head coach Eric Musselman celebrates as his team defeated Cincinnati during a second-round game in the NCAA college basketball tournament in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, March 18, 2018. Nevada defeated Cincinnati 75-73. (Mark Humphrey/AP)

Chicago’s Loyola University and UNR meet Thursday night in the Sweet Sixteen of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.

If Nevada wins, Emanuel will send 16 dozen doughnuts from Reno’s DoughBoys Donuts to Schieve at City Hall. If Loyola wins, Schieve will send 16 dozen doughnuts from Chicago’s Dat Donut to Chicago City Hall.

Emanuel says the Loyola Ramblers have “electrified Chicago” and fans across the city are cheering them on. He’s predicting a Loyola victory.

Scheive says the Nevada Wolf Pack have had “an unbelievable season” and “we are looking forward to our donuts.”