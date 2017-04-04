North Carolina wins 6th national championship

North Carolina head coach Roy Williams is interviewed as his team celebrate after the finals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament against Gonzaga, Monday, April 3, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. North Carolina won 71-65. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Gonzaga's Nigel Williams-Goss (5) reacts after the finals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament against North Carolina, Monday, April 3, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. North Carolina won 71-65. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

North Carolina's Theo Pinson (1) and the rest of the team celebrate after the finals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament against Gonzaga, Monday, April 3, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. North Carolina won 71-65. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Gonzaga head coach Mark Few talks to Nigel Williams-Goss after the finals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament against North Carolina, Monday, April 3, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. North Carolina won 71-65. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Gonzaga's Jack Beach huts the net after the finals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament against Gonzaga, Monday, April 3, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. North Carolina won 71-65. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Gonzaga players sit in the locker room after the finals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament against North Carolina, Monday, April 3, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. North Carolina won 71-65. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Gonzaga's Nigel Williams-Goss (5) reacts as he walks off the court after the finals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament against North Carolina, Monday, April 3, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. North Carolina won 71-65. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

North Carolina's Kennedy Meeks (3), tg24n= and Silas Melson battle for a loose ball during the second half in the finals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 3, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

North Carolina's Joel Berry II (2) shoots a free throw during the second half in the finals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament against North Carolina, Monday, April 3, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

North Carolina's Joel Berry II (2) goes up for a lay up during the second half in the finals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament against Gonzaga, Monday, April 3, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Gonzaga's Nigel Williams-Goss (5) drives against North Carolina's Joel Berry II (2) during the first half in the finals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 3, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

North Carolina's Theo Pinson (1) dunks during the first half in the finals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament against Gonzaga, Monday, April 3, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)

North Carolina's Kennedy Meeks (3) goes up for a shot against Gonzaga's Zach Collins during the second half in the finals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament against Gonzaga, Monday, April 3, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Chris Steppig, Pool)

Gonzaga head coach Mark Few talks to Jordan Mathews (4) during the second half in the finals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament against North Carolina, Monday, April 3, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Gonzaga's Johnathan Williams (3) and Killian Tillie (33) block a shot by North Carolina's Joel Berry II (2) during the second half in the finals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 3, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

North Carolina head coach Roy Williams yells during the second half in the finals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament against Gonzaga, Monday, April 3, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Gonzaga's Nigel Williams-Goss (5) takes a shot over North Carolina's Tony Bradley during the second half in the finals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 3, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Gonzaga head coach Mark Few reacts as Przemek Karnowski (24) walks down on the court during the second half in the finals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 3, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Gonzaga's Nigel Williams-Goss (5) goes up for a shot during the second half in the finals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament against North Carolina, Monday, April 3, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

North Carolina's Joel Berry II (2) takes a shot between Gonzaga's Jordan Mathews (4) and Zach Collins during the first half in the finals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 3, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

GLENDALE, Ariz. — It wasn’t a great night for North Carolina. It just happened to be a slightly worse one for Gonzaga.

The Tar Heels were the last team standing in college basketball after defeating the Bulldogs 71-65 Monday in front of 76,168 at University of Phoenix Stadium. It was the sixth NCAA title in school history and North Carolina did it despite shooting just 35 percent from the field and making only four 3-point field goals.

What allowed Roy Williams’ team to survive was Joel Berry II coming up big with 22 points. At the other end, the Tar Heels didn’t let Nigel Williams-Goss, Gonzaga’s floor leader, to take over the game late despite his best efforts to do so.

“I don’t think either team played really well,” North Carolina coach Roy Williams said. “But what we had to do was play the last three minutes, and that’s what we did.”

Gonzaga, which ended a remarkable season 37-2, battled throughout. The Bulldogs held a 35-32 halftime lead, though the Tar Heels were fortunate to be down only three following an opening 20 minutes which saw them shoot just 31 percent from the floor and make just 2 of 13 3-point tries.

But there were a ton of fouls called in the second half and Gonzaga paid the higher price, losing freshman big man Zach Collins with 5:03 to play. The former Bishop Gorman star was limited to just 14 minutes but had nine points and seven rebounds.

Ultimately what doomed Gonzaga was its own poor shooting. The Zags were just 34 percent from the field and 65 percent from the foul line (17 of 26) while committing 14 turnovers that UNC converted into 15 points.

