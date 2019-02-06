Basketball

Nevada Preps Basketball Rankings — Feb. 6

Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 6, 2019 - 3:35 pm
 
Class 4A Boys
School Record Previous
1. Bishop Gorman 20-4 1
2. Clark 21-3 2
3. Desert Pines 19-6 4
4. Coronado 15-6 3
5. Foothill 17-8 6
6. Faith Lutheran 17-7 7
7. Arbor View 20-6 5
8. Liberty 12-10 8
9. Legacy 16-9
10. Centennial 15-9 9
— —
Class 3A Boys
School Record Previous
1. Democracy Prep 19-5 1
2. Boulder City 20-3 2
3. Mojave 17-7 3
4. Chaparral 13-6 4
5. Moapa Valley 14-8 5
— —
Class 4A Girls
School Record Previous
1. Centennial 24-1 1
2. Desert Oasis 17-4 2
3. Spring Valley 18-6 3
4. Bishop Gorman 16-7 4
5. Canyon Springs 22-3 5
6. Liberty 17-5 8
7. Faith Lutheran 17-6 6
8. Shadow Ridge 18-6 7
9. Foothill 13-14
10. Legacy 13-10 10
— —
Class 3A Girls
School Record Previous
1. Pahrump Valley 18-11 1
2. Boulder City 16-7 2
3. Mojave 13-6 3
4. Sunrise Mountain 11-10
5. Moapa Valley 14-8 4
