Basketball

Review-Journal high school basketball rankings

Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 10, 2018 - 2:42 pm
 
Updated January 10, 2018 - 3:25 pm

Class 4A Boys

1. Bishop Gorman (12-3, Last week 1) — The Gaels play Sierra Canyon (California), ranked No. 24 in the nation by USA Today, on Monday.

2. Clark (12-3, LW 2) — Coach Chad Beeten faces his former team Monday when the Chargers play Crossroads (California).

3. Canyon Springs (10-1, LW 3) — With the way Las Vegas and Eldorado are playing, the Pioneers are far from guaranteed another Northeast League championship.

4. Coronado (8-5, LW 4) — The Cougars took a gut punch with a home loss to Silverado on Tuesday.

5. Faith Lutheran (13-2, LW 5) — After a rough loss to Centennial on Friday, the Crusaders responded by pounding Cimarron-Memorial on Tuesday.

Class 3A Boys

1. Cheyenne (7-6, LW 1) — A big win over Desert Pines on Tuesday solidified the Desert Shields’ place atop the rankings.

2. Desert Pines (7-7, LW 2) — These are different Jaguars that won the state title last year, and they are just .500 a game into league play.

3. Chaparral (7-5, LW 3) — The Cowboys look to improve on their 4-0 league record when they play Virgin Valley on Friday.

4. Mojave (9-5, LW 4) — The Rattlers could be a dark horse in the Sunset League.

5. Boulder City (11-5, LW 5) — The Eagles’ next five games are against Sunrise League foes.

Class 4A Girls

1. Centennial (15-2, Last week 1) — The Bulldogs travel to California to play three games this weekend.

2. Spring Valley (14-2, LW 2) — The Grizzlies have looked like a powerhouse, and their two losses have been by a total of 11 points.

3. Liberty (16-1, LW 3) — The Patriots opened league play with a bang, beating Basic 77-18 on Tuesday.

4. Desert Oasis (13-2, LW 4) — The Diamondbacks play Bishop Gorman on Friday, then host Spring Valley on Tuesday.

5. Bishop Gorman (5-10, LW 5) — The Gaels can erase the ugly nonleague record with a win over Desert Oasis on Friday.

Class 3A Girls

1. Moapa Valley (14-3, LW 1) — The Pirates have one nonleague game remaining on their schedule.

2. Pahrump Valley (10-2, LW 2) — The Trojans play back-to-back games this week, hosting Mojave on Thursday and Bonanza on Friday.

3. Cheyenne (5-5, LW 3) — The Desert Shields dropped their league opener, but resume Sunset League play Thursday against Western.

4. Boulder City (7-7, LW 4) — The Eagles will have a chance to move up in the rankings when they play Moapa Valley on Friday.

5. Virgin Valley (7-8, LW 5) — An intriguing nonleague game awaits this weekend, then the Bulldogs host top-ranked 2A Lincoln County on Saturday.

More preps: Follow all of our Nevada Preps coverage online at nevadapreps.com and @NevadaPreps on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-infeed_1x2_1
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Basketball Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like