Review-Journal high school basketball rankings

Class 4A Boys
1. Bishop Gorman (12-3, Last week 1) — The Gaels play Sierra Canyon (California), ranked No. 24 in the nation by USA Today, on Monday.
2. Clark (12-3, LW 2) — Coach Chad Beeten faces his former team Monday when the Chargers play Crossroads (California).
3. Canyon Springs (10-1, LW 3) — With the way Las Vegas and Eldorado are playing, the Pioneers are far from guaranteed another Northeast League championship.
4. Coronado (8-5, LW 4) — The Cougars took a gut punch with a home loss to Silverado on Tuesday.
5. Faith Lutheran (13-2, LW 5) — After a rough loss to Centennial on Friday, the Crusaders responded by pounding Cimarron-Memorial on Tuesday.
Class 3A Boys
1. Cheyenne (7-6, LW 1) — A big win over Desert Pines on Tuesday solidified the Desert Shields’ place atop the rankings.
2. Desert Pines (7-7, LW 2) — These are different Jaguars that won the state title last year, and they are just .500 a game into league play.
3. Chaparral (7-5, LW 3) — The Cowboys look to improve on their 4-0 league record when they play Virgin Valley on Friday.
4. Mojave (9-5, LW 4) — The Rattlers could be a dark horse in the Sunset League.
5. Boulder City (11-5, LW 5) — The Eagles’ next five games are against Sunrise League foes.
Class 4A Girls
1. Centennial (15-2, Last week 1) — The Bulldogs travel to California to play three games this weekend.
2. Spring Valley (14-2, LW 2) — The Grizzlies have looked like a powerhouse, and their two losses have been by a total of 11 points.
3. Liberty (16-1, LW 3) — The Patriots opened league play with a bang, beating Basic 77-18 on Tuesday.
4. Desert Oasis (13-2, LW 4) — The Diamondbacks play Bishop Gorman on Friday, then host Spring Valley on Tuesday.
5. Bishop Gorman (5-10, LW 5) — The Gaels can erase the ugly nonleague record with a win over Desert Oasis on Friday.
Class 3A Girls
1. Moapa Valley (14-3, LW 1) — The Pirates have one nonleague game remaining on their schedule.
2. Pahrump Valley (10-2, LW 2) — The Trojans play back-to-back games this week, hosting Mojave on Thursday and Bonanza on Friday.
3. Cheyenne (5-5, LW 3) — The Desert Shields dropped their league opener, but resume Sunset League play Thursday against Western.
4. Boulder City (7-7, LW 4) — The Eagles will have a chance to move up in the rankings when they play Moapa Valley on Friday.
5. Virgin Valley (7-8, LW 5) — An intriguing nonleague game awaits this weekend, then the Bulldogs host top-ranked 2A Lincoln County on Saturday.
