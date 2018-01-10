Review-Journal high school basketball rankings

Bishop Gorman remains No. 1 in the Class 4A boys high school basketball rankings.

Clark Chargers' Jalen Hill (21) knocks the ball away from Bishop Gorman's Chance Michels (25) during the second half of the platinum division championship basketball game of the Tarkanian Classic at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017. Bishop Gorman won 69-56. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Class 4A Boys

1. Bishop Gorman (12-3, Last week 1) — The Gaels play Sierra Canyon (California), ranked No. 24 in the nation by USA Today, on Monday.

2. Clark (12-3, LW 2) — Coach Chad Beeten faces his former team Monday when the Chargers play Crossroads (California).

3. Canyon Springs (10-1, LW 3) — With the way Las Vegas and Eldorado are playing, the Pioneers are far from guaranteed another Northeast League championship.

4. Coronado (8-5, LW 4) — The Cougars took a gut punch with a home loss to Silverado on Tuesday.

5. Faith Lutheran (13-2, LW 5) — After a rough loss to Centennial on Friday, the Crusaders responded by pounding Cimarron-Memorial on Tuesday.

Class 3A Boys

1. Cheyenne (7-6, LW 1) — A big win over Desert Pines on Tuesday solidified the Desert Shields’ place atop the rankings.

2. Desert Pines (7-7, LW 2) — These are different Jaguars that won the state title last year, and they are just .500 a game into league play.

3. Chaparral (7-5, LW 3) — The Cowboys look to improve on their 4-0 league record when they play Virgin Valley on Friday.

4. Mojave (9-5, LW 4) — The Rattlers could be a dark horse in the Sunset League.

5. Boulder City (11-5, LW 5) — The Eagles’ next five games are against Sunrise League foes.

Class 4A Girls

1. Centennial (15-2, Last week 1) — The Bulldogs travel to California to play three games this weekend.

2. Spring Valley (14-2, LW 2) — The Grizzlies have looked like a powerhouse, and their two losses have been by a total of 11 points.

3. Liberty (16-1, LW 3) — The Patriots opened league play with a bang, beating Basic 77-18 on Tuesday.

4. Desert Oasis (13-2, LW 4) — The Diamondbacks play Bishop Gorman on Friday, then host Spring Valley on Tuesday.

5. Bishop Gorman (5-10, LW 5) — The Gaels can erase the ugly nonleague record with a win over Desert Oasis on Friday.

Class 3A Girls

1. Moapa Valley (14-3, LW 1) — The Pirates have one nonleague game remaining on their schedule.

2. Pahrump Valley (10-2, LW 2) — The Trojans play back-to-back games this week, hosting Mojave on Thursday and Bonanza on Friday.

3. Cheyenne (5-5, LW 3) — The Desert Shields dropped their league opener, but resume Sunset League play Thursday against Western.

4. Boulder City (7-7, LW 4) — The Eagles will have a chance to move up in the rankings when they play Moapa Valley on Friday.

5. Virgin Valley (7-8, LW 5) — An intriguing nonleague game awaits this weekend, then the Bulldogs host top-ranked 2A Lincoln County on Saturday.

