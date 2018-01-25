Review-Journal high school basketball rankings

Class 4A Boys
1. Bishop Gorman (16-4, Last week 1) — The Gaels beat Clark when they met for the Tarkanian Classic title, but Tuesday’s game is a league one at Clark.
2. Clark (17-3, LW 2) — The Chargers want another crack at Gorman.
3. Canyon Springs (15-1, LW 3) — The Pioneers have eyes on the state tournament.
4. Foothill (15-6, LW 4) — The Falcons were run over by Coronado and get another shot Feb. 5.
5. Coronado (11-9, LW 5) — The Cougars dropped to third place in the league, but don’t count out the three-time defending league champs.
Class 3A Boys
1. Cheyenne (10-8, LW 1) — The Desert Shields remain atop the 3A rankings.
2. Desert Pines (12-8, LW 2) — Cheyenne, Desert Pines and Mojave have beaten one another, so take your pick on No. 1.
3. Mojave (13-6, LW 3) — A new contender for the 3A title? The Rattlers have been nothing short of impressive.
4. Chaparral (10-6, LW 4) — The Cowboys are giving themselves a solid cushion in the Sunrise League standings.
5. Boulder City (14-6, LW 5) — Both of the Eagles’ league losses have come to Chaparral.
Class 4A Girls
1. Centennial (20-3, Last week 1) — The Bulldogs are cruising toward another league title.
2. Spring Valley (19-2, LW 2) — The Grizzlies travel to play a tough Bishop Gorman team Thursday, then host Liberty on Monday.
3. Liberty (22-1, LW 3) — The Patriots’ only loss is to Spring Valley, and they get their rematch Monday.
4. Desert Oasis (17-3, LW 4) — The Diamondbacks knocked off Coronado at South Point last week.
5. Cimarron-Memorial (17-5, LW 6) — Second place in the Northwest League is on the line Thursday when the Spartans travel to Legacy.
Class 3A Girls
1. Moapa Valley (18-3, LW 1) — The Pirates put first place in the Sunrise League on the line against Virgin Valley in Mesquite on Friday.
2. Virgin Valley (10-9, LW 3) — Starting Friday, the Bulldogs play the rest of their games at home.
3. Cheyenne (8-8, LW unranked) — The Desert Shields have won three league games in a row.
4. Mojave (9-4, LW 5) — The Rattlers have never won a league title but are in first place.
5. Pahrump Valley (13-4, LW 2) — The Trojans play Mojave next week, three weeks after losing to the Rattlers by two points.
More preps: Follow all of our Nevada Preps coverage online at nevadapreps.com and @NevadaPreps on Twitter.