Review-Journal high school basketball rankings

Bishop Gorman's Zaon Collins (10) is guarded by Clark Chargers' Greg Foster Jr (3) during the second half of the platinum division championship basketball game of the Tarkanian Classic at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017. Bishop Gorman won 69-56. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Class 4A Boys

1. Bishop Gorman (16-4, Last week 1) — The Gaels beat Clark when they met for the Tarkanian Classic title, but Tuesday’s game is a league one at Clark.

2. Clark (17-3, LW 2) — The Chargers want another crack at Gorman.

3. Canyon Springs (15-1, LW 3) — The Pioneers have eyes on the state tournament.

4. Foothill (15-6, LW 4) — The Falcons were run over by Coronado and get another shot Feb. 5.

5. Coronado (11-9, LW 5) — The Cougars dropped to third place in the league, but don’t count out the three-time defending league champs.

Class 3A Boys

1. Cheyenne (10-8, LW 1) — The Desert Shields remain atop the 3A rankings.

2. Desert Pines (12-8, LW 2) — Cheyenne, Desert Pines and Mojave have beaten one another, so take your pick on No. 1.

3. Mojave (13-6, LW 3) — A new contender for the 3A title? The Rattlers have been nothing short of impressive.

4. Chaparral (10-6, LW 4) — The Cowboys are giving themselves a solid cushion in the Sunrise League standings.

5. Boulder City (14-6, LW 5) — Both of the Eagles’ league losses have come to Chaparral.

Class 4A Girls

1. Centennial (20-3, Last week 1) — The Bulldogs are cruising toward another league title.

2. Spring Valley (19-2, LW 2) — The Grizzlies travel to play a tough Bishop Gorman team Thursday, then host Liberty on Monday.

3. Liberty (22-1, LW 3) — The Patriots’ only loss is to Spring Valley, and they get their rematch Monday.

4. Desert Oasis (17-3, LW 4) — The Diamondbacks knocked off Coronado at South Point last week.

5. Cimarron-Memorial (17-5, LW 6) — Second place in the Northwest League is on the line Thursday when the Spartans travel to Legacy.

Class 3A Girls

1. Moapa Valley (18-3, LW 1) — The Pirates put first place in the Sunrise League on the line against Virgin Valley in Mesquite on Friday.

2. Virgin Valley (10-9, LW 3) — Starting Friday, the Bulldogs play the rest of their games at home.

3. Cheyenne (8-8, LW unranked) — The Desert Shields have won three league games in a row.

4. Mojave (9-4, LW 5) — The Rattlers have never won a league title but are in first place.

5. Pahrump Valley (13-4, LW 2) — The Trojans play Mojave next week, three weeks after losing to the Rattlers by two points.

