Thursday’s NIAA high school region basketball games postponed

Desert Oasis' Desi-Rae Young, left, looks to shoot against Bishop Gorman's Tierney Holcombe during the second half of a basketball game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

All postseason boys and girls basketball games scheduled for Thursday in Southern Nevada have been postponed, the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association announced.

The Clark County School District decided not to provide transportation to after-school activities Thursday because of inclement weather, forcing the postponements.

As a result, Thursday’s Class 4A Desert Region and Mountain Region championship games and Class 3A Southern Region semifinals were moved to Friday.

The Class 3A games also have been moved from Del Sol High School to Chaparral High.

The Class 2A Southern Region tournament remains as originally scheduled, starting Friday at Del Sol.

The Class 2A and Class 3A region title games also remain as originally scheduled Saturday at Del Sol, as do the Class 4A Southern Nevada championship games at Valley.

Flag football championship games scheduled for Thursday also were postponed.

The updated basketball schedule for Friday is:

Class 4A Desert Region

Girls final: Desert Oasis vs. Bishop Gorman, 5 p.m. Friday at Foothill.

Boys final: Bishop Gorman vs. Clark, 7 p.m. Friday at Foothill.

Class 4A Mountain Region

Girls final: Centennial vs. Canyon Springs, 5 p.m. Friday at Legacy.

Boys final: Arbor View vs. Desert Pines, 7 p.m. Friday at Legacy.

Class 3A Southern Region

Girls semifinal: Pahrump Valley vs. Moapa Valley, 3 p.m. Friday at Chaparral.

Girls semifinal: Boulder City vs. Mojave, 4:45 p.m. Friday at Chaparral.

Boys semifinal: Boulder City vs. Mojave, 6:30 p.m. Friday at Chaparral.

Boys semifinal: Democracy Prep vs. Chaparral, 8:15 p.m. Friday at Chaparral.

Class 2A Southern Region

Boys semifinal: Adelson School vs. Lincoln County, 3 p.m. Friday at Del Sol.

Girls semifinal: Lake Mead vs. Lincoln County, 4:40 p.m. Friday at Del Sol.

Girls semifinal: Calvary Chapel vs. Needles, 6:20 p.m. Friday at Del Sol.

Boys semifinal: Lake Mead vs. The Meadows, 8 p.m. Friday at Del Sol.

