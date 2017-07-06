A look at Day 37 of the World Series of Poker

Daniel Negreanu owns the chip lead to open the six-handed final table of the $50,000 buy-in Poker Players Championship and should have a raucous rail at the Rio as he chases career bracelet No. 7.

Tables are filled with players at the Rio Convention Center on Tuesday, May 30, 2017 in Las Vegas. The 48th annual WSOP begins Wednesday and will continue for the following seven and a half weeks. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

Matt Affleck competes at the final table of the Colossus III - $565 No-Limit Hold'em tournament at the World Series of Poker on Wednesday, June 7, 2017. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Here’s what to expect Thursday at the World Series of Poker.

Thursday’s schedule:

11 a.m. — $3,000 No-limit Hold’em (3-day event)

Noon — $1,500 No-limit Hold ’em (Day 2)

2 p.m. — $50,000 Poker Players Championship (Final table)

2 p.m. — $25,000 High Roller Pot-limit Omaha (Day 2)

3 p.m. — $1,500 Razz (3-day event)

Players to watch:

— Daniel Negreanu owns the chip lead to open the six-handed final table of the $50,000 buy-in Poker Players Championship and should have a raucous rail at the Rio as he chases career bracelet No. 7. High-stakes pro Isaac Haxton is second, followed by “Crazy” Elior Sion of England with nearly $1.4 million up top to the winner.

— Player of the Year candidates John Racener, Chris Ferguson, Ben Yu, John Monnette and Pablo Mariz all bagged chips in the $1,500 buy-in No-limit Hold’em event, as they try to rack up points before the start of the Main Event. Tommy Tran of Las Vegas leads with 308 players remaining.

— Poker pro David Williams, a finalist on season 7 of “MasterChef,” is one of several notables in the top 20 of the $25,000 buy-in High Roller Pot-limit Omaha event. Joshua Beckley, the runner-up in the 2015 Main Event, sits fifth in chips with 103 players remaining.

Wednesday’s highlights:

— Rulah Divine of North Las Vegas won the $1,000 buy-in No-limit Hold ’em event ($262,501) for his first career bracelet. Divine won his seat into the tournament through a $60 online qualifier and nearly was eliminated on Day 2.

— Shair Zurr, a poker instructor from Petach Tikva, Israel, won the $1,000 buy-in No-limit Hold ’em turbo event ($223,241). He is the second Israeli bracelet winner of the summer.

— Alexandru Papazian, a 28-year-old professional poker player, won the $888 buy-in “Crazy Eights” No-limit Hold ’em event ($888,888) to become the first Romanian to win a bracelet.

— German Sebastian Langrock, a poker pro living in Vienna, won the $1,500 buy-in Mixed No-limit Hold ’em/Pot-limit Omaha event ($268,555). The 40-year-old Langrock is a former winner of Germany’s “Who Wants To Be A Millionaire” in 2013.

