A look at Day 37 of the World Series of Poker

Here’s what to expect Thursday at the World Series of Poker.
Thursday’s schedule:
11 a.m. — $3,000 No-limit Hold’em (3-day event)
Noon — $1,500 No-limit Hold ’em (Day 2)
2 p.m. — $50,000 Poker Players Championship (Final table)
2 p.m. — $25,000 High Roller Pot-limit Omaha (Day 2)
3 p.m. — $1,500 Razz (3-day event)
Players to watch:
— Daniel Negreanu owns the chip lead to open the six-handed final table of the $50,000 buy-in Poker Players Championship and should have a raucous rail at the Rio as he chases career bracelet No. 7. High-stakes pro Isaac Haxton is second, followed by “Crazy” Elior Sion of England with nearly $1.4 million up top to the winner.
— Player of the Year candidates John Racener, Chris Ferguson, Ben Yu, John Monnette and Pablo Mariz all bagged chips in the $1,500 buy-in No-limit Hold’em event, as they try to rack up points before the start of the Main Event. Tommy Tran of Las Vegas leads with 308 players remaining.
— Poker pro David Williams, a finalist on season 7 of “MasterChef,” is one of several notables in the top 20 of the $25,000 buy-in High Roller Pot-limit Omaha event. Joshua Beckley, the runner-up in the 2015 Main Event, sits fifth in chips with 103 players remaining.
Wednesday’s highlights:
— Rulah Divine of North Las Vegas won the $1,000 buy-in No-limit Hold ’em event ($262,501) for his first career bracelet. Divine won his seat into the tournament through a $60 online qualifier and nearly was eliminated on Day 2.
— Shair Zurr, a poker instructor from Petach Tikva, Israel, won the $1,000 buy-in No-limit Hold ’em turbo event ($223,241). He is the second Israeli bracelet winner of the summer.
— Alexandru Papazian, a 28-year-old professional poker player, won the $888 buy-in “Crazy Eights” No-limit Hold ’em event ($888,888) to become the first Romanian to win a bracelet.
— German Sebastian Langrock, a poker pro living in Vienna, won the $1,500 buy-in Mixed No-limit Hold ’em/Pot-limit Omaha event ($268,555). The 40-year-old Langrock is a former winner of Germany’s “Who Wants To Be A Millionaire” in 2013.
Quotable:
