Betting trends for NFL Week 15

The Gold Sheet handicapper Bruce Marshall provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends from Goldsheet.com:
Chicago at Detroit: The Bears are 3-1 against the spread on the road with Mitchell Trubisky at quarterback. The Lions are on a 5-1 over uptick. The last five meetings were each decided by four points or fewer. Edge: Bears and slight to over.
Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City: The Chargers are riding a 24-12-1 ATS run as road underdogs. The under is 12-5 in Los Angeles’ last 17 games. Edge: Chargers and slight to under.
Philadelphia at New York Giants: The Eagles are on a 9-1 ATS run. The Giants are on a 1-5 spread slide at home. Five of the last six meetings went over. Edge: Eagles and slight to over.
Green Bay at Carolina: The Panthers have won and covered their last three at home after a 2-8 spread skid at Charlotte. The Packers have covered three straight and four of five this season. The over is on a 9-4 run in Green Bay games and on an 8-5 uptick in Carolina games. Edge: Slight to Packers and over.
Cincinnati at Minnesota: The Bengals had covered four in a row before their loss to the Bears. The Vikings had covered seven straight before their loss to the Panthers. The Vikings are 5-1 ATS at home this season. Edge: Vikings.
Miami at Buffalo: Miami won at Orchard Park last season to snap an 0-4 slide straight up and ATS at Buffalo. The Dolphins are on a 1-5 ATS skid on the road this season, and the Bills are 4-2-1 ATS at home. Edge: Bills.
Houston at Jacksonville: The Jaguars have covered the last two meetings and are 6-4 ATS in the past 10. Houston is 2-4 ATS since Deshaun Watson went down. Edge: Jaguars.
New York Jets at New Orleans: The Jets are on a 1-3 ATS skid, and the Saints are on a 7-4 spread surge. The over is 15-5 in New Orleans’ last 20 home games. Edge: Slight to Saints and over.
Arizona at Washington: The Redskins are on a 3-6 ATS skid and have gone over in 20 of their last 29 games. Edge: Slight to Cards and over.
Baltimore at Cleveland: The Ravens have won and covered the last four meetings. Baltimore is on a 5-1 spread run and the over is 7-2 in its last nine games. The Browns are on a 2-10 spread skid. Edge: Ravens and over.
Los Angeles Rams at Seattle: The Rams are 6-1 straight up and 5-2 ATS on the road this season, and the over is 5-2 in their away games. The Seahawks are 2-4 ATS at home. Seattle was on a 2-7 spread skid vs. Los Angeles before winning and covering the last two meetings. Edge: Rams.
New England at Pittsburgh: The Patriots have won the last four meetings while going 3-0-1 ATS. The Steelers are on an 0-3 spread skid. The over is 3-0-1 in Pittsburgh’s last four games after the under went 8-1 in its previous nine. Edge: Patriots and over.
Tennessee at San Francisco: The Niners have won and covered both games with Jimmy Garoppolo at quarterback. San Francisco is on a 5-1 under run. The Titans are on a 3-7 ATS skid overall and on a 1-5 ATS slide away from Nashville. Edge: 49ers.
Dallas at Oakland: The Raiders are on a 2-8-1 spread skid. Oakland is on a 4-0 under run, and the Cowboys have gone under in four of their last five. Edge: Cowboys and under.
Atlanta at Tampa Bay: The Buccaneers are on a 3-11-1 spread skid, and the Falcons are on a 4-1 spread run. Edge: Falcons.
Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet (Goldsheet.com).