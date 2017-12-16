Betting

Betting trends for NFL Week 15

By Bruce Marshall Special to the Review-Journal
December 15, 2017 - 7:57 pm
 
Updated December 15, 2017 - 8:04 pm

The Gold Sheet handicapper Bruce Marshall provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends from Goldsheet.com:

Chicago at Detroit: The Bears are 3-1 against the spread on the road with Mitchell Trubisky at quarterback. The Lions are on a 5-1 over uptick. The last five meetings were each decided by four points or fewer. Edge: Bears and slight to over.

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City: The Chargers are riding a 24-12-1 ATS run as road underdogs. The under is 12-5 in Los Angeles’ last 17 games. Edge: Chargers and slight to under.

Philadelphia at New York Giants: The Eagles are on a 9-1 ATS run. The Giants are on a 1-5 spread slide at home. Five of the last six meetings went over. Edge: Eagles and slight to over.

Green Bay at Carolina: The Panthers have won and covered their last three at home after a 2-8 spread skid at Charlotte. The Packers have covered three straight and four of five this season. The over is on a 9-4 run in Green Bay games and on an 8-5 uptick in Carolina games. Edge: Slight to Packers and over.

Cincinnati at Minnesota: The Bengals had covered four in a row before their loss to the Bears. The Vikings had covered seven straight before their loss to the Panthers. The Vikings are 5-1 ATS at home this season. Edge: Vikings.

Miami at Buffalo: Miami won at Orchard Park last season to snap an 0-4 slide straight up and ATS at Buffalo. The Dolphins are on a 1-5 ATS skid on the road this season, and the Bills are 4-2-1 ATS at home. Edge: Bills.

Houston at Jacksonville: The Jaguars have covered the last two meetings and are 6-4 ATS in the past 10. Houston is 2-4 ATS since Deshaun Watson went down. Edge: Jaguars.

New York Jets at New Orleans: The Jets are on a 1-3 ATS skid, and the Saints are on a 7-4 spread surge. The over is 15-5 in New Orleans’ last 20 home games. Edge: Slight to Saints and over.

Arizona at Washington: The Redskins are on a 3-6 ATS skid and have gone over in 20 of their last 29 games. Edge: Slight to Cards and over.

Baltimore at Cleveland: The Ravens have won and covered the last four meetings. Baltimore is on a 5-1 spread run and the over is 7-2 in its last nine games. The Browns are on a 2-10 spread skid. Edge: Ravens and over.

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle: The Rams are 6-1 straight up and 5-2 ATS on the road this season, and the over is 5-2 in their away games. The Seahawks are 2-4 ATS at home. Seattle was on a 2-7 spread skid vs. Los Angeles before winning and covering the last two meetings. Edge: Rams.

New England at Pittsburgh: The Patriots have won the last four meetings while going 3-0-1 ATS. The Steelers are on an 0-3 spread skid. The over is 3-0-1 in Pittsburgh’s last four games after the under went 8-1 in its previous nine. Edge: Patriots and over.

Tennessee at San Francisco: The Niners have won and covered both games with Jimmy Garoppolo at quarterback. San Francisco is on a 5-1 under run. The Titans are on a 3-7 ATS skid overall and on a 1-5 ATS slide away from Nashville. Edge: 49ers.

Dallas at Oakland: The Raiders are on a 2-8-1 spread skid. Oakland is on a 4-0 under run, and the Cowboys have gone under in four of their last five. Edge: Cowboys and under.

Atlanta at Tampa Bay: The Buccaneers are on a 3-11-1 spread skid, and the Falcons are on a 4-1 spread run. Edge: Falcons.

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet (Goldsheet.com).

ad-high_impact_4
Sports Betting Spotlight Videos
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Football Bowl Edition
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Las Vegas Wynn Sports Book Director Johnny Avello go over their picks for the college bowl games.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 15
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Las Vegas Wynn Sports Book Director Johnny Avello go over their picks for week 15 of NFL football.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 14
Review-Journal reporter Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart and TI sports book director Tony Nevill preview NFL Week 14.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 13
Review-Journal reporter Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart and The Mirage sports book director Jeff Stoneback preview Week 13 of the NFL regular season. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sports Betting Spotlight: College football Week 14
Review-Journal reporter Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart and The Mirage sports book director Jeff Stoneback preview Week 14 of the college football season. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Week 13
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Matt Holt give their picks for week 13 of college football.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 12
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Matt Holt give their picks for week 12 of NFL football.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College football Week 12
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Bob Scucci go over their picks for college football week 12.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 11
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Bob Scucci go over their picks for NFL football week 11.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 10
Review-Journal reporter Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart and CG Technology Sports Book Vice President Matt Holt preview Week 10 of the NFL.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Football Week 11
Review-Journal reporter Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart and CG Technology Sports Book Vice President Matt Holt preview Week 11 of the college football season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Football Week 10
Review-Journal reporter Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart and Boyd Gaming Sports Book Director Bob Scucci preview Week 10 of the college football season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 9
Review-Journal reporter Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart and Boyd Gaming Sports Book Director Bob Scucci preview Week 9 of the NFL season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 8
Review-Journal reporter Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart and The Mirage sports book director Jeff Stoneback preview Week 8 of the NFL season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 7
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Alan Berg go over their picks for NFL week 7.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 6
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart, and Boyd Gaming sports book director Bob Scucci make their picks for NFL Week 6. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sports Betting Spotlight: College football Week 7
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart, and Boyd Gaming sports book director Bob Scucci maker their picks for Week 7 of college football. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 5
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart, and CG Technology Sports Book Vice President Matt Holt go over their picks for week five of college football.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Football Week 6
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart, and CG Technology Sports Book Vice President Matt Holt go over their picks for week six of college football.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Week 5
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart (@kellyinvegas) and Wynn Sports Book Director John Avello go over their picks for week five of college football and their best bets.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 4
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart (@kellyinvegas) and Wynn Sports Book Director John Avello go over their picks for week four of the NFL and their best bets.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 3
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart (@kellyinvegas) and Caesars Oddsmaker Alan Berg go over their picks for week three of NFL football and their best bets.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Football Week 4
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart (@kellyinvegas) and Caesars Oddsmaker Alan Berg go over their picks for week three of college football and their best bets.
Raiders Videos
Vegas Nation Stadium Show: Smooth sailing after last meeting
Ed Graney, Rick Velotta and Bill Bradley talk about the latest storylines about the Las Vegas Stadium, including the Community Benefits Plan and the UNLV Joint-Use Agreement.
Vegas Nation: Obi Melifonwu's season comes to an end
Review-Journal reporter Michael Gehlken gives an update on Obi Melifonwu, Gareon Conley, Amari Cooper.
Vegas Nation Red Zone: Raiders vs. Cowboys matchup
Review-Journal Vegas Nation host Bryan Salmond and reporter Gilbert Manzano discuss the Raiders’ matchup on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys.
Vegas Nation: Fadol Brown Might Leave The Raiders
Vegas Nation host Bryan Salmond and Review-Journal Raiders beat writer Micheal Gehlken go over Fadol Brown potentially leaving the Raiders and Todd Downing on how the Raiders played against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Stadium Authority talks community benefits plan at meeting
Rick Velotta recaps the Stadium Authority meeting at UNLV, including the Land Dedication Agreement and a Non-Relocation Agreement.
Vegas Nation: Cory James Put On Injured Reserve
Vegas Nation host Bryan Salmond and Review-Journal Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken go over how Jack Del Rio and Derek Carr are taking the loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, as well as the Raiders extensive list of injuries.
Vegas Nation: Raiders Feel Pressure After Loss To Chiefs Without Mention
Vegas Nation host Bryan Salmond and Review-Journal Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken go over how the loss to the Kansas City Chiefs is affecting the Raiders.
Vegas Nation: Raiders fall flat against Chiefs
Review-Journal Vegas Nation host Bryan Salmond, columnist Ron Kantowski and reporters Michael Gehlken and Gilbert Manzano talk about the Raiders' disappointing effort against the Chiefs as well as what the loss means for the team's playoff hopes for the rest of the season.
Nacion Vegas: Las esperanzas de los Raiders en los playoffs cuelga de un hilo
Los Raiders pusieron un huevo. Fue ese tipo de día para el Plata y el Negro. Las esperanzas de los Raiders en los playoffs cuelga de un hilo después de perder ante los Chiefs 26-15 el domingo.
Vegas Nation: Amari Cooper Returns To Practice
Review-Journal reporter Michael Gehlken talks about Amari Cooper returning to practice Friday and how Jon Feliciano missing Sunday's game effects the team.
Vegas Nation Red Zone: Raiders and Chiefs battle for 1st Place in AFC West
Review-Journal Vegas Nation host Bryan Salmond and reporter Gilbert Manzano discuss the Raiders’ matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs, Chargers and Raiders are tied for first place in the AFC West.
Vegas Nation: Raiders defense focused on Tyreek Hill
Bryan Salmond and Michael Gehlken talk about the Raiders defensive focus as well as an update on Amari Cooper's health heading into this weekend's game.
Vegas Nation: Raiders Have 10-man Injury Report
Vegas Nation host Bryan Salmond and Review-Journal Raiders beat reporter Michael Gehlken go over the Raiders injury report and Chiefs' Quarterback Marcus Peters suspension for throwing a referee's flag.
Vegas Nation: Raiders face division rival Chiefs on Sunday
Bryan Salmond and Michael Gehlken discuss the Raiders matchup on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Del Rio on why Marshawn Lynch has an extra "pep in his step"
Oakland Raiders head coach Jack Del Rio explains why he thinks running back Marshawn Lynch is playing on another level right now.
Vegas Nation: Raiders Beat The Giants
Vegas Nation host Bryan Salmond, Review-Journal Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken, Gilbert Manzano and Ed Graney recap tonights game against the New York Giants. The Raiders now have a chance at the playoffs and are tied for first place in the AFC west division.
Nación Vegas: Raiders derrotaron a los Giants 24-17
No fue lindo, pero los Raiders se hicieron cargo el domingo para mantener vivas sus esperanzas de llegar a los playoffs. Los Raiders derrotaron a los Giants por 24-17 en casa, y ahora están empatados con los Chiefs y Chargers por el primer lugar en la división Oeste de la AFC.
Vegas Nation: Jackson receives fine, Cooper ruled out
Review-Journal reporter Michael Gehlken talks about Gabe Jackson's fine as well as the injury statuses of David Amerson and Amari Cooper.
Vegas Nation Red Zone: Raiders or Giants?
Review-Journal Vegas Nation host Bryan Salmond and reporter Gilbert Manzano make their picks for Sunday's Raiders vs. Giants game.
Vegas Nation: Raiders participate in My Cause, My Cleats
Review-Journal Vegas Nation Bryan Salmond and reporter Michael Gehlken talk about how John Pagano is preparing for the Giants quarterback and the Raiders participating in My Cause, My Cleats this Sunday.
Vegas Nation: VSIN's Brent Musburger on soon-to-be Las Vegas Raiders
Review-Journal Vegas Nation host Bryan Salmond talks to Vegas Sports Information Network host Brent Musburger about the Raiders’ impending move to Las Vegas, how the sports betting aspect could impact the team and what fans should expect going forward.
Vegas Nation: Raiders prepare for Giants without Crabtree
Review-Journal Vegas Nation host Bryan Salmond and reporter Michael Gehlken talk about the Raiders preparing to face a Giants team without Eli Manning, and how Michael Crabtree’s one game suspension will affect the game.
Vegas Nation: Crabtree wins appeal
Bryan Salmond and Michael Gehlken talk about Michael Crabtree winning his appeal to a two-game suspension as well as what the Raiders receiving corps look like heading into their game against the New York Giants.
Vegas Nation: Raiders beat Broncos in eventful game
Bryan Salmond, Gilbert Manzano, Ed Graney and Michael Gehlken talk about the Raiders win over the Broncos, including Michael Crabtree's fight with Aqib Talib, the team's first interception and the team's hopes in the AFC West race.
Raiders' coach addresses skirmish, Cooper injury after win over Denver
Oakland Raiders head coach Jack Del Rio addressed the team's home win over the Denver Broncos, wide receiver Michael Crabtree's altercation with Broncos cornerback Aquib Talib and Amari Cooper's injury at the post game news conference.
How the Raiders plan to balance their fan base in Oakland and Las Vegas
At the Oakland Raiders groundbreaking ceremony in Las Vegas the team president and owner discussed how they will balance their fan base until they move and how they're planning to deal with any issues they could encounter with the stadium construction.
Raiders remember Las Vegas shooting victims at groundbreaking
During the Oakland Raiders groundbreaking ceremony in Las Vegas, Raiders owner Mark Davis spoke about how important it was to pay tribute to Las Vegas shooting victims at the event.
Raiders break ground on Las Vegas stadium site
The Raiders hosted a ground breaking ceremony at the Las Vegas stadium site near the Strip. Elaine Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Vegas Nation: Nacion Vegas: The Raiders lose 16-10 against the Broncos
Era una noche fea para los Raiders quien perdió el juego 16-10 en contra los Denver Broncos.
Nashville paints a picture for what Las Vegas could experience as a pro sports town
Floyd Reese, the general manager of the Tennessee Titans when they embarked on their move from Houston to Nashville, and the president of the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp., Butch Spyridon, discuss how the city of Nashville transformed into a professional sports town.
Raiders fans in Nashville weigh in on the team's move
Ahead of the first Oakland Raiders game of the season in Nashville, Tenn., fans of the team from near and far gave their opinions on the Raiders' move to Las Vegas and whether or not they'd continue to support them.
Raiders reportedly negotiating to play in Oakland through 2020 season
The Raiders are reportedly negotiating to play in Oakland through the 2020 season. The Raiders currently have an agreement to play at the Oakland Alameda County Coliseum through 2018. SFGate reports that Raiders President Marc Badain has been discussing extending the team’s lease with the coliseum authority. That doesn’t worry Clark County Commission Chairman Steve Sisolak. He thinks they're just trying to be cautious. Contractors say they are confident they can finish a new Las Vegas stadium in 31 months. Sisolak says the project is still on target to be complete by 2020.
Construction comes to life at Raiders Stadium site in Las Vegas
Construction activity is coming to life at the Raiders Stadium site in Las Vegas. Heavy vehicles, cranes and water trucks were visible at the site at Russell Road and Dean Martin Drive, just west of Interstate 15. A formal groundbreaking for the $1.9 billion, 65,000-seat domed stadium is expected in late November. Plans indicate the stadium will be 225 feet tall with 10 levels. It is also expected to gave a see-through video wall.
TOP NEWS
ad-infeed_1x2_1
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Betting Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like