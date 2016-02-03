Broncos punter pays $1,800 so his 2-week-old baby can go to Super Bowl

Tickets to the Super Bowl aren’t just in high demand — and extremely pricey — for the fans, but also for the players who will be on the field.

Tickets to the Super Bowl aren’t just in high demand — and extremely pricey — for the fans, but also for the players who will be on the field.

Denver Broncos punter Britton Colquitt has learned that the hard way.

Each player on this year’s Super Bowl teams is allotted 15 tickets if they want them, according to CBS Sports, but they don’t get them for free. Players have to pay $1,800 for each ticket — even if who they want the ticket for will only be 2 weeks old at game time.

“There’s no age limit to tickets, “Colquitt told the Denver Post last week. “It’s $1,800 for our week-old daughter we just had. It’s kind of crazy.”

But Colquitt doesn’t want her to miss out.

“If we win and my wife and two (other) kids are there, but she’s not, how do I explain that to her?” Colquitt told CBS Sports. “In the pictures, if we win, I’d like her to be in it.”

The Broncos and Carolina Panthers meet in Super Bowl 50 on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

