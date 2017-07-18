ad-fullscreen
Cincinnati Reds place Scott Feldman on 10-day disabled list

The Associated Press
July 18, 2017 - 12:35 pm
 

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds placed RHP Scott Feldman on the 10-day disabled list with right knee inflammation.

The Reds also optioned OF Jesse Winker to Triple-A Louisville and recalled RHP Sal Romano and Lisalverto Bonilla from Louisville. Roman was Cincinnati’s scheduled starter for Tuesday’s opener of a three-game series against Arizona.

Feldman (7-7) is the sixth Reds pitcher who’s started at least one game this season to go on the disabled list. He allowed five runs and five hits, including two home runs, while pitching just the first inning of Monday’s 6-1 loss to Washington.

