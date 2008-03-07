CLASS 4A BOYS VOLLEYBALL CAPSULES

SUNRISE REGION

SOUTHEAST DIVISION

BASIC

Coach: Kendall Hollingsworth

2007 record: 11-8

Top players: Daniel Bowman (Sr., MB); Jensen Lavalle (Jr., OH); Jared Mackelprang (Sr., MB)

Outlook: The Wolves return plenty of experience but are learning a different system under new coach Hollingsworth. Basic expects to be in the hunt for a playoff spot.

CORONADO

Coach: Brock Mitchell

2007 record: 12-9

Top players: Chris Austin (Jr., OH); Eric Boman (Jr., OH); Jesse Houchens (Sr., MB); Howie Wu (Sr., S)

Outlook: The Cougars lost nine players to graduation but have a good core of returnees who should help the team contend in the region.

DEL SOL

Coach: Albert Ronquillo

2007 record: 6-12

Top players: Garrick Burden (Sr., LIB); Harrison Dennis (Sr., MB); Bryan Grenier (Sr., OH/S); Heinz Suarez (Sr., OH/S)

Outlook: The Dragons are battling the injury bug but have a senior-laden team which hopes to be a contender when healthy.

FOOTHILL

Coach: Dee Nuanes

2007 record: 10-7

Top players: Cody Clay (Jr., OH); Greg Dickensheets (Sr., OH); Marc Zamora (Sr., S)

Outlook: The Falcons aren’t rich in experience but continue to learn and improve each day.

GREEN VALLEY

Coach: Pat Skinner

2007 record: 15-7

Top players: Chad Langille (Sr., OH); Taylor Mitchell (So., S); Chris Mortensen (Sr., OH); Cameron Olsen (Jr., OH); Taylor Smith (Sr., OPP)

Outlook: The Gators have a nice blend of experience and youthful enthusiasm and should be a contender for the division title.

LIBERTY

Coach: Eric Ganacias

2007 record: 5-13

Top players: Jamie Acayan (Sr., OH); David Fuentes (Sr., OH)

Outlook: The Patriots have a young team and are hoping to improve throughout the season.

SILVERADO

Coach: Eric Drum

2007 record: 20-4

Top player: Trevik Jenkins (Sr., OH)

Outlook: The Skyhawks must replace all six starters from a team that went undefeated in division play and advanced to the state semifinals.

TECH

Coach: Jessica Rice

2007 record: 1-15

Top players: Antonio Garcia (Sr., MB); Ceser Fontanelli (Sr., S); Johnny Wyrick (Jr., MB/OH)

Outlook: The Roadrunners are hoping to be a surprise team this season.

NORTHEAST DIVISION

CANYON SPRINGS

Coach: Westlee Smith

2007 record: 10-6

Top players: Raymond Esteves (Jr., S); Kapahu Kahalepo (Jr., OH); Nate Lewis (Sr., OH)

Outlook: The Pioneers are coming off a playoff berth and hope to make a deeper postseason run.

CHAPARRAL

Coach: Paul Nihipali

2007 record: 0-16

Top players: Carlos Chandia (So., OH); Leondre Dunbar (Jr., MH); Bo Jenkins (Sr., S)

Outlook: The Cowboys are focusing on improving their fundamentals.

DESERT PINES

Coach: Sean Abid

2007 record: 7-8

Top players: Paul Burns (Sr., OH); Jose De La Cruz (Sr., S); Charles Smith (Sr., MB); Albert Villanueva (Sr., MB)

Outlook: The Jaguars are focused on continued improvement and hope to return to the postseason.

ELDORADO

Coach: Rodrigo Palacios

2007 record: 8-10

Top players: Corey Harris (Jr., MB); Michael Tran (So. S); Jesse Whinery (Jr., OH)

Outlook: The Sundevils are painfully young but hope to grow together and be competitive in the division.

LAS VEGAS

Coach: Sue Thurman

2007 record: 17-5

Top players: Jonathan Dugan (Sr., OH); Danny Farias (Jr., S/LIB)

Outlook: The defending Northeast Division champions hope to rely on a strong defense to stay in the hunt for another title.

RANCHO

Coach: Allegra Derzon

2007 record: 13-12

Top players: J.B. Drury (Sr., OH); Steve Cuevas (Sr., LIB); Kevin Wadsworth (Jr., S)

Outlook: With eight returning varsity players and a promising sophomore class, first-year coach Derzon hopes to lead the Rams back to the playoffs.

VALLEY

Coach: Matt Porter

2007 record: 6-9

Top players: Bryce Hutchinson (Sr., OPP); Ruel James (Sr., MH); Russell McLellan (Sr., MH); Jimmy Videaux (Jr., S)

Outlook: The Vikings are breaking in several new players and hoping to develop consistency.

SUNSET REGION

SOUTHWEST DIVISION

BISHOP GORMAN

Coach: Paul Hollander

2007 record: 3-9

Top players: Riley Foley (Sr., LIB); Jake Houser (Sr., OH); Kamana Kaimikaua (Sr., OPP); Alex Turner (So., MB)

Outlook: The Gaels are blessed with strong hitters up front and hope to make a rapid improvement in the division.

BONANZA

Coach: Erik Davis

2007 record: 15-7

Top players: Jeremy Anderson (Sr., OPP); Dallin Hyer (Sr., OH); Jesse Mackay (Sr., S); Jake Thuet (Sr., LIB).

Outlook: Bonanza returns four starters from a squad that shared the division title. The Bengals should be one of the teams to watch in the playoffs.

CLARK

Coach: Linda Silver

2007 record: 6-10

Top players: Ronnie Corcuera (Sr., S); Carlo DeSantis (Sr., OH)

Outlook: The Chargers’ goal is to improve as the season progresses.

DURANGO

Coach: Scott Zeidler

2007 record: 3-14

Top players: Velmin Husic (Jr., MB); Darren Torrie (Sr., S)

Outlook: The Trailblazers are young but welcome back an experienced leader in Torrie. The team hopes to qualify for the playoffs.

SIERRA VISTA

Coach: Camille McComas

2007 record: 13-8

Top players: Josh McLain (Sr., OH); Brent Waldron (Sr., OH); Joe White (Sr., MB)

Outlook: With three all-division honorees back, the Lions have talent. The team’s focus is on improving mentally and playing together.

SPRING VALLEY

Coach: Patti Delfs

2007 record: 10-6

Top players: Jayvin Garcia (So., S); Erick James (Sr., MB); Thomas Ricca (Jr., OH)

Outlook: The Grizzlies are in a rebuilding mode after losing two key seniors, but still expect to compete in the division.

WESTERN

Coach: Ryan Bradshaw

2007 record: 0-14

Top player: Jeremy Buckley (Sr., S)

Outlook: The Warriors are inexperienced but hope to show improvement as the season progresses.

NORTHWEST DIVISION

ARBOR VIEW

Coach: Roger Brown

2007 record: 11-8

Top players: Zac Reese (Sr., OH); Nathan Stuart (Sr., MB); Matt Ward (Sr., S)

Outlook: With three key seniors leading the way, the Wolves are hoping to make a playoff run.

CENTENNIAL

Coach: Scott Nelson

2007 record: 21-3

Top players: Doug Maxfield (Sr., SW); Chey McDonald (Sr., LIB); Spencer Olsen (Sr., SW); Drew Smith (Sr., OPP); Drew Staker (Jr., MB)

Outlook: After advancing to the state title match in 2007, the Bulldogs graduated eight seniors. A new crop of players should provide a spark on defense and help the Bulldogs make a playoff run.

CHEYENNE

Coach: Melodie Simon

2007 record: 5-12

Top players: Ricky Fonbuena (Sr., S/OH); Neal Larsen (Jr., S); Jeff Lytle (Sr., OH); Conner Patterson (Sr., S/OH)

Outlook: The Desert Shields should be strong up front and have a desire to move up in a competitive division.

CIMARRON-MEMORIAL

Coach: Danielle Ballard

2007 record: 7-11

Top players: Dustin Larsen (Sr., OH); Triton Manumaleuna (Jr., MB); Robert Watkins (Sr., S)

Outlook: The Spartans are young but hope to climb into contention for a playoff spot.

LEGACY

Coach: Jonathan Grande

2007 record: 0-17

Top players: Ethan Ewing (Jr., MB/OH); Steven Leavitt (Sr., S)

Outlook: The Longhorns expect to be an improved team but are still battling youth and inexperience.

PALO VERDE

Coach: Phil Clarke

2007 record: 18-3

Top players: Tyler Capko (Jr., OH); Matt Lish (Jr., LIB); Adam Nieman (Jr., S)

Outlook: The Panthers lost 10 seniors to graduation, and return only Lish as a starter. Don’t expect Palo Verde to drop off too much, though, in a reloading year.

SHADOW RIDGE

Coach: Christian Augustin

2007 record: 22-3

Top players: Jeff Elmer (Jr., LIB); Preston Simper (Sr., MB)

Outlook: The defending state champions lost 11 seniors and have only token varsity experience back. Still, half of this season’s team played on an 18-2 junior varsity squad last year and should help the team stay strong.

NOTE: Mojave did not respond to requests for information about its team.