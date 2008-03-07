CLASS 4A BOYS VOLLEYBALL CAPSULES
SUNRISE REGION
SOUTHEAST DIVISION
BASIC
Coach: Kendall Hollingsworth
2007 record: 11-8
Top players: Daniel Bowman (Sr., MB); Jensen Lavalle (Jr., OH); Jared Mackelprang (Sr., MB)
Outlook: The Wolves return plenty of experience but are learning a different system under new coach Hollingsworth. Basic expects to be in the hunt for a playoff spot.
CORONADO
Coach: Brock Mitchell
2007 record: 12-9
Top players: Chris Austin (Jr., OH); Eric Boman (Jr., OH); Jesse Houchens (Sr., MB); Howie Wu (Sr., S)
Outlook: The Cougars lost nine players to graduation but have a good core of returnees who should help the team contend in the region.
DEL SOL
Coach: Albert Ronquillo
2007 record: 6-12
Top players: Garrick Burden (Sr., LIB); Harrison Dennis (Sr., MB); Bryan Grenier (Sr., OH/S); Heinz Suarez (Sr., OH/S)
Outlook: The Dragons are battling the injury bug but have a senior-laden team which hopes to be a contender when healthy.
FOOTHILL
Coach: Dee Nuanes
2007 record: 10-7
Top players: Cody Clay (Jr., OH); Greg Dickensheets (Sr., OH); Marc Zamora (Sr., S)
Outlook: The Falcons aren’t rich in experience but continue to learn and improve each day.
GREEN VALLEY
Coach: Pat Skinner
2007 record: 15-7
Top players: Chad Langille (Sr., OH); Taylor Mitchell (So., S); Chris Mortensen (Sr., OH); Cameron Olsen (Jr., OH); Taylor Smith (Sr., OPP)
Outlook: The Gators have a nice blend of experience and youthful enthusiasm and should be a contender for the division title.
LIBERTY
Coach: Eric Ganacias
2007 record: 5-13
Top players: Jamie Acayan (Sr., OH); David Fuentes (Sr., OH)
Outlook: The Patriots have a young team and are hoping to improve throughout the season.
SILVERADO
Coach: Eric Drum
2007 record: 20-4
Top player: Trevik Jenkins (Sr., OH)
Outlook: The Skyhawks must replace all six starters from a team that went undefeated in division play and advanced to the state semifinals.
TECH
Coach: Jessica Rice
2007 record: 1-15
Top players: Antonio Garcia (Sr., MB); Ceser Fontanelli (Sr., S); Johnny Wyrick (Jr., MB/OH)
Outlook: The Roadrunners are hoping to be a surprise team this season.
NORTHEAST DIVISION
CANYON SPRINGS
Coach: Westlee Smith
2007 record: 10-6
Top players: Raymond Esteves (Jr., S); Kapahu Kahalepo (Jr., OH); Nate Lewis (Sr., OH)
Outlook: The Pioneers are coming off a playoff berth and hope to make a deeper postseason run.
CHAPARRAL
Coach: Paul Nihipali
2007 record: 0-16
Top players: Carlos Chandia (So., OH); Leondre Dunbar (Jr., MH); Bo Jenkins (Sr., S)
Outlook: The Cowboys are focusing on improving their fundamentals.
DESERT PINES
Coach: Sean Abid
2007 record: 7-8
Top players: Paul Burns (Sr., OH); Jose De La Cruz (Sr., S); Charles Smith (Sr., MB); Albert Villanueva (Sr., MB)
Outlook: The Jaguars are focused on continued improvement and hope to return to the postseason.
ELDORADO
Coach: Rodrigo Palacios
2007 record: 8-10
Top players: Corey Harris (Jr., MB); Michael Tran (So. S); Jesse Whinery (Jr., OH)
Outlook: The Sundevils are painfully young but hope to grow together and be competitive in the division.
LAS VEGAS
Coach: Sue Thurman
2007 record: 17-5
Top players: Jonathan Dugan (Sr., OH); Danny Farias (Jr., S/LIB)
Outlook: The defending Northeast Division champions hope to rely on a strong defense to stay in the hunt for another title.
RANCHO
Coach: Allegra Derzon
2007 record: 13-12
Top players: J.B. Drury (Sr., OH); Steve Cuevas (Sr., LIB); Kevin Wadsworth (Jr., S)
Outlook: With eight returning varsity players and a promising sophomore class, first-year coach Derzon hopes to lead the Rams back to the playoffs.
VALLEY
Coach: Matt Porter
2007 record: 6-9
Top players: Bryce Hutchinson (Sr., OPP); Ruel James (Sr., MH); Russell McLellan (Sr., MH); Jimmy Videaux (Jr., S)
Outlook: The Vikings are breaking in several new players and hoping to develop consistency.
SUNSET REGION
SOUTHWEST DIVISION
BISHOP GORMAN
Coach: Paul Hollander
2007 record: 3-9
Top players: Riley Foley (Sr., LIB); Jake Houser (Sr., OH); Kamana Kaimikaua (Sr., OPP); Alex Turner (So., MB)
Outlook: The Gaels are blessed with strong hitters up front and hope to make a rapid improvement in the division.
BONANZA
Coach: Erik Davis
2007 record: 15-7
Top players: Jeremy Anderson (Sr., OPP); Dallin Hyer (Sr., OH); Jesse Mackay (Sr., S); Jake Thuet (Sr., LIB).
Outlook: Bonanza returns four starters from a squad that shared the division title. The Bengals should be one of the teams to watch in the playoffs.
CLARK
Coach: Linda Silver
2007 record: 6-10
Top players: Ronnie Corcuera (Sr., S); Carlo DeSantis (Sr., OH)
Outlook: The Chargers’ goal is to improve as the season progresses.
DURANGO
Coach: Scott Zeidler
2007 record: 3-14
Top players: Velmin Husic (Jr., MB); Darren Torrie (Sr., S)
Outlook: The Trailblazers are young but welcome back an experienced leader in Torrie. The team hopes to qualify for the playoffs.
SIERRA VISTA
Coach: Camille McComas
2007 record: 13-8
Top players: Josh McLain (Sr., OH); Brent Waldron (Sr., OH); Joe White (Sr., MB)
Outlook: With three all-division honorees back, the Lions have talent. The team’s focus is on improving mentally and playing together.
SPRING VALLEY
Coach: Patti Delfs
2007 record: 10-6
Top players: Jayvin Garcia (So., S); Erick James (Sr., MB); Thomas Ricca (Jr., OH)
Outlook: The Grizzlies are in a rebuilding mode after losing two key seniors, but still expect to compete in the division.
WESTERN
Coach: Ryan Bradshaw
2007 record: 0-14
Top player: Jeremy Buckley (Sr., S)
Outlook: The Warriors are inexperienced but hope to show improvement as the season progresses.
NORTHWEST DIVISION
ARBOR VIEW
Coach: Roger Brown
2007 record: 11-8
Top players: Zac Reese (Sr., OH); Nathan Stuart (Sr., MB); Matt Ward (Sr., S)
Outlook: With three key seniors leading the way, the Wolves are hoping to make a playoff run.
CENTENNIAL
Coach: Scott Nelson
2007 record: 21-3
Top players: Doug Maxfield (Sr., SW); Chey McDonald (Sr., LIB); Spencer Olsen (Sr., SW); Drew Smith (Sr., OPP); Drew Staker (Jr., MB)
Outlook: After advancing to the state title match in 2007, the Bulldogs graduated eight seniors. A new crop of players should provide a spark on defense and help the Bulldogs make a playoff run.
CHEYENNE
Coach: Melodie Simon
2007 record: 5-12
Top players: Ricky Fonbuena (Sr., S/OH); Neal Larsen (Jr., S); Jeff Lytle (Sr., OH); Conner Patterson (Sr., S/OH)
Outlook: The Desert Shields should be strong up front and have a desire to move up in a competitive division.
CIMARRON-MEMORIAL
Coach: Danielle Ballard
2007 record: 7-11
Top players: Dustin Larsen (Sr., OH); Triton Manumaleuna (Jr., MB); Robert Watkins (Sr., S)
Outlook: The Spartans are young but hope to climb into contention for a playoff spot.
LEGACY
Coach: Jonathan Grande
2007 record: 0-17
Top players: Ethan Ewing (Jr., MB/OH); Steven Leavitt (Sr., S)
Outlook: The Longhorns expect to be an improved team but are still battling youth and inexperience.
PALO VERDE
Coach: Phil Clarke
2007 record: 18-3
Top players: Tyler Capko (Jr., OH); Matt Lish (Jr., LIB); Adam Nieman (Jr., S)
Outlook: The Panthers lost 10 seniors to graduation, and return only Lish as a starter. Don’t expect Palo Verde to drop off too much, though, in a reloading year.
SHADOW RIDGE
Coach: Christian Augustin
2007 record: 22-3
Top players: Jeff Elmer (Jr., LIB); Preston Simper (Sr., MB)
Outlook: The defending state champions lost 11 seniors and have only token varsity experience back. Still, half of this season’s team played on an 18-2 junior varsity squad last year and should help the team stay strong.
NOTE: Mojave did not respond to requests for information about its team.