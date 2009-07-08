COMMUNITY SPORTS – 07/08/09

LEGION

American Legion Baseball

League Standings

Through Sunday

Gold Division Team W L Bishop Gorman 14 4 Bonanza 13 8 Sierra Vista 11 7 Silverado 11 8 Rancho 9 7 Coronado 8 7 Arbor View 9 9 Green Valley 7 7 Durango 9 11 Basic 7 10 Spring Valley 7 13 Las Vegas 6 13 Centennial 4 11 Silver Division Team W L Desert Oasis 7 3 Liberty 9 4 Faith Lutheran 11 5 Bishop Gorman 5 3 Eldorado 8 5 Sierra Vista 8 5 Pahrump 7 7 Foothill 6 6 Coronado 5 6 Western 2 12 Centennial 2 14 Junior Division Team W L Durango Blazers 13 0 Durango Purple 10 0 Bishop Gorman Blue 8 1 Bishop Gorman Orange 8 2 Coronado Blue 8 2 Spring Valley 11 3 Coronado Red 8 5 Faith Lutheran 7 5 Boulder City 7 6 Arbor View 6 6 Foothill 6 6 Rancho 5 7 Desert Oasis 4 8 Green Valley 4 8 Bonanza 4 11 Sierra Vista 3 11 Del Sol 2 9 Silverado 2 9 Centennial 2 10 Basic 0 9

BASKETBALL

SNBA

Southern Nevada Basketball Association

Summer Men’s League

At City Impact Center

Western Conference

Superleague Team W L Gotcha (Himmie) 5 1 D-Up (Keith & Willie) 6 1 Man-Up (Dana) 5 1 No Mercy (Greg) 3 5 Mayas (Angel) 4 4 Next (Don Thomas) 3 3 Sunset (Jay) 3 3 Baller (Dante) 2 4 Triple Threat (Kevin) 3 2 Free Agents (Nick) 1 5 Campbell Development 1 3 Midnight (Willie) 0 8 Ladeda (Trixton) 0 8

Scores

Triple Threat 62, Campbell Development 60

Mayas 64, No Mercy 53

Campbell Development 95, Mayas 62

Gotcha 60, D-Up 47

No Mercy 67, Free Agents 52

Next 61, Free Agents 57

Ballers 62, Campbell 60

Man-up 47, Triple Threat 45

Sunset 64, Triple Threat 52

Triple Threat 72, Mayas 44

Sunset 82, Next 78

D-Up 54, No Mercy 53

Triple Threat 64, Gotcha 61

Man-Up 62, Midnight 20

Individual Scores

Triple Threat 62

Campbell Development 60 (OT)

TRIPLE THREAT (62)

D. Cotton 4, J. Gonzales 3, M. Limon 0, J. Johnson 15, A. Mayville 0, K. Woodrow 7, T. Neal 0, S. MacDonald 2, D. Stewart 23, T. Cotton 8.

CAMPBELL (60)

C. Moore 11, A. Wright 0, R. Harper 0, S. Harteman 0, K. Myles 21, J. Harris 8, H. Buchannon 8, R. Dolphin 8, T. Owen 4.

Mayas 64

No Mercy 53

MAYAS (64)

A. Ortez 18, Ro. Heidelberg 0, J. Simms 16, J. Perez 0, M. Johnson 5, B. Virgil 0, L. Banks 2, J. White 7, R. Clemens 16.

NO MERCY (53)

G. Anderson 14, M. Pollard 6, V. Esannason 15, G. Burton 7, J. Anderson 0, D. Morgan 4, L. Lewis 3, B. Washington 4.

Campbell Development 95

Mayas 62

CAMPBELL (95)

C. Moore 11, A. Wright 1, R. Harper 12, S. Harteman 4, K. Myles 13, J. Harris 4, H. Buchannon 15, , R. Dolphin 8, T. Owen 4.

MAYAS (62)

A. Ortez 5, Ro. Heidelberg 0, J. Simms 23, M. Johnson 3, B. Virgil 0, L. Banks 4, J. White 12, R. Clemons 13.

Gotcha 60

D-Up 47

GOTCHA (60)

K. Smith 5, G. Sealy 9, B. Qual 27, J. Lewis 14, C. Fiero 0, R. Fiero 5, J. Serrano 0, D. Hunt 0, N. Davis 0, D. Brinkley 0, W. Hopkins 0.

D-UP (47)

K. Johnson 12, W. Green 10, C. Hartney 13, D. Moody 0, S. Kelly 0, D. Edwards 0, L. Mingo 5.

No Mercy 67

Free Agents 52

NO MERCY (67)

G. Anderson 23, M. Pollard 0, V. Esannason 8, G. Burton 12, J. Anderson 8, D. Morgan 2, L. Lewis 4, B. Washington 10.

FREE AGENTS (52)

N. Liberatore 6, S. Harper 8, Ja. Gray 6, C. Harris 12, J.J. Gray 12, S. Smith 8.

Next 61

Free Agents 57

NEXT (61)

D. Thomas 26, J. Taylor 11, R. Griffin 10, A. Cureton 0, M. Tillman 14, B. Slakin 0.

FREE AGENTS (57)

N. Liberatore 8, S. Harper 2, Ja. Gray 18, C. Harris 15, J.J. Gray 9, T. Maetas 2, S. Smith 3.

Ballers 62

Campbell 60

BALLERS (71)

T. Goffner 18, D. Wilson 16, M. Jackson 20, W. Hopkins 0, C. Ellis 2, C. Harris 6, D. Watson 0, D. Goffner 5, T. Jackson 1.

CAMPBELL (60)

C. Moore 11, A. Wright 1, R. Harper 12, S. Harteman 4, K. Myles 13, J. Harris 4, H. Buchannon 15.

Man-Up 47

Triple Threat 45

MAN-UP (47)

P. Cole 0, E. Cole 3, D. Kendrid 27, R. Kendrid 7, D.J. Kendrid 7, M. Kendrid 0, C. Burns 3.

TRIPLE THREAT (45)

D. Cotton 9, J. Gonzales 8, M. Limon 0, J. Johnson 5, A. Mayville 0, K. Woodrow 10, T. Neal 13.

Sunset 64

Triple Threat 52

SUNSET (64)

J. Smith 6, T. Diggs 0, D. Johnson 9, A. Fletcher 10, M. Flores 25, T. Jones 0, A. Barbarro 8, J. Gomez 0, P. Payne 6, A. Franklin 0.

TRIPLE THREAT (52)

D. Cotton 10, J. Gonzales 13, M. Limon 2, J. Johnson 7, A. Mayville 2, K. Woodrow 8, T. Neal 4, S. McDonald 6.

Triple Threat 72

Mayas 44

TRIPLE THREAT (72)

D. Cotton 15, J. Gonzales 15, M. Limon 15, J. Johnson 7, A. Mayville 6, K. Woodrow 6, T. Neal 8.

MAYAS (44)

A. Ortez 16, Ro. Heidelberg 5, J. Simms 16, M. Marquez 0, J. Perez 0, M. Johnson 7, B. Virgil 0, L. Banks 0, J. White 0.

Sunset 82

Next 78

SUNSET (82)

J. Smith 7, T. Diggs 0, D. Johnson 18, A. Fletcher 23, M. Flores 15, T. Jones 0, A. Babarro 20, A. Franklin 0.

NEXT (78)

D. Thomas 32, J. Taylor 4, R. Griffin 14, A. Cureton 2, M. Tillman 2, B. Slakin 24.

D-Up 54

No Mercy 53

D-UP (54)

K. Johnson 15, W. Green 0, C. Hartney 13, D. Moody 0, S. Kelly 4, D. Edwards 6, L. Mingo 16.

NO MERCY (53)

G. Anderson 10, M. Pollard 4, V. Esannason 15, G. Burton 12, J. Anderson 0, D. Morgan 3, L. Lewis 0, B. Washington 9.

Triple Threat 64

Gotcha 61

TRIPLE THREAT (64)

D. Cotton 7, J. Gonzales 20, M. Limon 0, J. Johnson 20, A. Mayville 2, K. Woodrow 15, T. Neal 0.

GOTCHA (61)

D. Brinkley 7, W. Hopkins 0, G. Sealy 4, B. Qual 20, J. Lewis 30, J. Serrano 0, K. Smith 0, D. Hunt 0, N. Davis 0.

Man-Up 62

Midnight 20

MAN-UP (62)

P. Cole 0, E. Cole 12, D. Kendrid 14, R. Kendrid 95, D.J. Kendrid 12, M. Kendrid 6, J. Julian 9.

MIDNIGHT (20)

W. Harrington 2, D. Amos 7, J. Perez 11, D. Sturdidant 0, T. Henderson 0, T. Jones 0.

Players of the Week

Player Team M. Flores Sunset B. Slatkin Next A. Barbarro Sunset J. Gonzales Triple Threat J. Johnson Triple Threat M. Jackson Ballers D. Stewart Triple Threat H. Buchanon Campbell K. Myles Campbell High Scorers Name, Team Points A. Ortez, Mayas 54 J.R. Quals, Gotcha 39 D. Kindrid, Man-Up 37 T. Goffner, Ballers 33 D. Thomas, Next 33 V. Esanneson, No Mercy 32 D. Watson, Ballers 31 D. Wilson, Ballers 30 J. Lewis, Gotcha 30 G. Sealy, Gotcha 28 D. Johnson, Midnight 27 D. Amos, Midnight 27 M. Flores, Sunset 25 B. Slatkin, Next 25 R. Kindrid, Man-Up 25 J. Simms, Mayas 25 D. Amos, Midnight 24 R. Griffin, Next 24 D. Moody, D-Up 24 B. McIver, HBK 24 D. Stewart, Triple Threat 23 H. Buchanon, Campbell 23 K. Myles, Campbell 23 A. Fletcher, Sunset 23 G. Anderson, No Mercy 23 L. Mingo, D-Up 23 T. Henderson, Ballers 23 A. Barbarro, Sunset 20 J. Gonzales, Triple Threat 20 J. Johnson, Triple Threat 20 M. Jackson, Ballers 20 M. Tillman, Next 21 W. Green, D-Up 20 D.J. Kindrid, Man-Up 20 T. Bell, Primetime 20 G. Cleveland, X-Men 20 S. King, X-Men 20

BOWLING

Local Bowling Honor Roll

Men 280+ Game Name Pins Location Robert Anderson 289 South Point Mark Hill 288 South Point 720+ Series Name Pins Location Myron Tillman 756 Red Rock Tracy McCoy 741 Red Rock John Dobson 739 South Point Karl Farkas 732 South Point Mike Elliott 732 South Point Donald Davis Jr. 727 South Point Vince Ortiz 724 South Point Roger Morones 724 Red Rock Keith Held 724 South Point Ed Bordenka 723 South Point Jeff Greenough 720 South Point Women 220+ Game Name Pins Location Tamara Klinesmith 257 South Point Adrianne Barela 257 South Point Adrianne Barela 256 South Point Tisha Carter 253 South Point Cari Keisala 248 Red Rock Tamara Klinesmith 246 South Point G. Elizondo 244 South Point Len Alcaraz 243 South Point Irene Tachiyama 243 South Point Darla Bates 239 South Point Deanne Joubert 236 South Point Len Alcaraz 235 South Point G. Elizondo 234 South Point Nikkole Johnson 234 Red Rock Marion Powell 233 Red Rock Paula King 233 South Point Hermie Lim 233 South Point Shelly Cook 232 South Point Tisha Carter 229 South Point Sandy Ziebart 229 South Point Mandy Williamson 229 South Point Tracy Aton 228 South Point Len Alcaraz 227 South Point Shelly Cook 225 South Point Terena Slater 225 South Point Ronnie Hand 225 South Point Kala Garza 224 South Point Trish Holthousen 224 South Point Tisha Carter 223 South Point Ellen Mox 222 South Point Adrianne Barela 222 South Point 620+ Series Name Pins Location Adrianne Barela 715 South Point Tisha Carter 705 South Point Tamara Klinesmith 695 South Point G. Elizondo 692 South Point Darla Bates 656 South Point Paula King 653 South Point Tracy Aton 653 South Point Terena Slater 651 South Point Len Alcaraz 638 South Point Marion Powell 627 Red Rock Ellen Mox 624 South Point Len Alcaraz 621 South Point

BOCCE

Italian-American Bocce League

Wednesday Division Team W L Merluzzi’s Dancers 16 2 Boccelism 14 4 Ages 11 7 Boisterous Bears 11 7 Krabby Patties 11 7 Riviera 11 7 Korp’s Corner 11 7 Minifutto 10 8 Misfits 10 8 Krajina 10 8 Busters 9 9 Italian American Club 8 10 Showtime 8 10 Grannie’s Kids 7 11 Vegas Rollers 7 11 Ma Shooz 6 12 Doubting Thomas’s 6 12 Mecili’s Mob 6 12 FLM 5 13 Fantastic Fallico’s 3 15 Thursday Division Team W L International 15 3 Merluzzi’s Dancers 15 3 High Rollers 12 6 Keswick’s Kuties 11 7 Italian American Club 10 8 Enforcers 8 10 Daggers 7 11 Ric’s Clique 6 12 Fuhgeduboudit 4 14 Calabrase 2 16

GOLF WSNGA

Women’s Southern Nevada Golf Association

Team Play Championships

Overall

Las Vegas Country Club def. Las Vegas Golf Club, 13½-10½

Gross Division

Revere Golf Club def. Anthem Country Club, 11-1

Net Division

Black Mountain Country Club def. Oasis Golf Club, 7½-4½

WSNGA

2009 Silver Cup Team

Masako Brown, Ruth Carroll, Debbie Dean, Sue DeFrancesco, Doe Emes, Fay Geddes, Tammy Gephardt, Dana Haldeman, Sherry Jackson, Laurie Johnson, Lynn King, Brenda Knott, Debbie Love, Pauline May, Christina Monteiro, Theresa Prospero, Penny Schilling, Laura Smith, Nina Steirer and Janet Weber.

Alternates

Diane Cooper, Rita Byorick, Jacque Trail, Rae Ann Kicker

Notes

Brenda Knott was the medalist in the Silver Cup Qualifier with even par 144. Penny Schilling was low net with 136. The team will compete against the Northern Nevada team in September at Somersett Country Club in Reno.

SOFTBALL

Las Vegas Senior

Softball Association

Team W L Geezers 18 14 Bums 17 15 Blasters 15 17 Bombers 13 17

CITY OF NLV

City of North Las Vegas

Adult Softball Standings

Tuesday Night D League Team W L La Piazza 4 0 Tommy Leigh Mortgage 4 0 Bad Boyz 3 1 Apple Masonry 2 2 Bulldogs 2 2 Aztecs 1 3 Olympic Gardens 0 4 Tuesday Night D League Team W L Nasty Boyz 3 1 Good Times 2 2 Western Tile and Marble 2 2 Hittin .408 2 2 The Enforcers 2 2 No Fear 1 3 Gabbys Saloon 0 4 Wednesday Night D League Team W L BOHICA 4 0 Eastside Cutters 4 0 Shake N Bake 3 1 The Hitt 3 1 One and Done 2 2 Finnegans Pub 2 2 Heavenly Dogs 1 3 Los Mayos 1 3 Legend Securities 0 4 Rancho Tire 0 4 Thursday Night D League Team W L Double Down 4 0 Mad Dogs 4 0 Killin’ Time 4 0 Ballers 3 1 OWM 2 2 Sin City Ammo 1 3 North Town Blue 1 3 Las Vegas Coyotes 1 3 Sin City Combo 0 4 US Vets 0 4 Friday Night Coed Division 1 Team W L Half Cocked 2 0 Mixed Nuts 3 1 Aztecas 2 2 Hit N Run 2 2 Git R Done 1 1 Swingers 1 1 La Piazza 1 1 Cobra Kai 0 4 Friday Night Coed Division 2 Team W L The Mix 4 0 Sporting Chance Saloon 4 0 Any Questions 3 1 Mad Dogz 2 2 Off The Hook 2 2 Little Rascals 1 3 Just For Fun 0 4 Field Crashers 0 4

HENDERSON

City of Henderson

Adult Softball Standings

Summer II Session

Wednesday Co-Rec D1 Division Team W L T Las Vegas Paving 4 0 0 Wynn Resorts 4 0 0 Blue Hairs 2 2 0 Losers 2 2 0 Raw Dogs 0 4 0 Four Seasons Hotel 0 4 0 Wednesday Co-Rec D Division Team W L T VIP Valet Parking 4 0 0 IA All Stars 3 1 0 Saints No More 3 1 0 Zappos.com 3 1 0 Doormat’s 2 2 0 Team Mirage 1 3 0 Pickle 0 4 0 C M Group 0 4 0 Thursday Co-Rec D Division Team W L T Evil Shenanigans 4 0 0 Vegas 3 1 0 Losers 3 1 0 Hooligans 3 1 0 Team Henderson 2 2 0 GVBC 1 3 0 Broadbent&Associates 0 4 0 Big A Brake 0 4 0 Friday Co-Rec D Division Team W L T Pown ‘Um 4 0 0 Sierra Gold 4 0 0 Warpigs 2 2 0 Carmine Little Italy 2 2 0 Deep 2 2 0 Riddlers 2 2 0 Advantage Tax 0 4 0 Dirt Bags 0 4 0 Monday Men’s D1 Division Team W L T Black Mountain Grill 4 0 0 Brown Eye 3 1 0 Dirty Dozen 3 1 0 T-Bird Lounge 2 2 0 VSC Rough Necks 2 2 0 HRH 1 3 0 Timbers 1 3 0 CRCN Crasher 0 4 0 Monday Men’s D Division Team W L T Imperial Auto/STM 3 1 0 EZ Money 3 1 0 Lucky Joe’s 2 2 0 Hit & Run 2 2 0 Advantage Landscape 2 2 0 Main Course 2 2 0 Red Bull 1 3 0 Cornerstone Electric 1 3 0 Tuesday Mens D1 Division Team W L T Ducky Boys 3 0 1 Stampco Concrete Inc 3 1 0 Capriati Const. 3 1 0 Dubya’s 2 1 1 KO Tickets 2 2 0 Nevada Association 1 3 0 Tribe 1 3 0 Royal Rebels 0 4 0 Tuesday Men’s D Division Team W L T The Bulletheads 4 0 0 MGM Mirage 4 0 0 Easy Does It 3 1 0 Hooligans 2 2 0 Chico’s Bail Bonds 2 2 0 Abunai 1 3 0 Base Knocks 0 4 0 Fairway Chevrolet 0 4 0 Thursday Men’s D Division Team W L T Chavez Consulting 4 0 0 Dirty Rascals 3 1 0 Dirty Dozen 3 1 0 Deep 2 2 0 HBC 1 3 0 GVC 1 3 0 Show Time 1 3 0 We Be Hitt’n That 1 3 0 Friday Men’s D Division Team W L T Budlight 4 0 0 Sunburst Lawns 2 1 1 Masons 2 1 1 Billy club 2 2 0 Sandlot Crew 2 2 0 The Jive Turkeys 2 2 0 R2W 1 3 0 Frat Aliens 0 4 0 Friday Co-Rec D Division Team W L T Royal Rebels 3 1 0 Klynch Mob 2 2 0 Double B’s 2 2 0 JPG Jags 1 3 0 Friday Co-Rec E Division Team W L T Beer 30 2 0 0 Fearless 2 0 0 Game Over 3 1 0 Nevada State Bank 2 2 0 Done Deal 1 1 0 Left Out 2 2 0 Team Carnage 0 4 0 H-Town Sluggers 0 2 0 Monday Men’s D Division Team W L T Craigslist All-Stars 4 0 0 Brand Energy 3 1 0 Jobu’s Rum 3 1 0 Aguilas 2 2 0 Control Freaks 2 2 0 Masterbatters 1 3 0 Pro Customs 1 3 0 Like A Boss 0 4 0 Tuesday Men’s E Division Team W L T Blue Steel 4 0 0 Hooters Casino Hotel 3 1 0 BCI 3 1 0 Green Valley Dice 2 2 0 Off Constantly 2 2 0 Greenies 2 2 0 Guardian Pest Dfense 0 4 0 Bombers 0 4 0 Thursday Co-Rec E Division Team W L T Black Sox 4 0 0 Game Over 4 0 0 Misfits 3 1 0 RFC 2 2 0 Quality Mechanical 1 2 1 Hit ‘n’ Run 1 3 0 Deep 0 3 1 Mutt Cutts 0 4 0

Signups

BASEBALL

UNLV Youth Baseball Camps

The UNLV baseball program will host its annual Summer Youth Camps.

Directed by the UNLV Baseball coaching staff, UNLV Baseball Camps offer an opportunity for youth players ages 6 through 14 to receive quality instruction in all areas of the game.

With an outstanding camper to coach ratio, campers are able to receive personalized instruction focused on the development of skills and a positive mental approach to the game. Coach Gouldsmith and his staff develop the curriculum for each camp. The primary goal is to help each camper develop a positive attitude towards themselves and the game of baseball.

UNLV Baseball will host its second and final youth camp of the Summer from July 20 through 23. Youth players ages 6 to 14 of all ability levels are eligible to attend. The camp runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. The cost of the four day camp is $250.

The camps will be held at Earl E. Wilson Stadium on the UNLV campus.

The Leid Athletic Complex and other on campus facilities will be utilized if inclement weather requires.

For more information regarding upcoming UNLV Baseball Youth Camps, please contact Assistant Coach Bob Fenn at 895-2475 or by email at Robert.Fenn@UNLV.edu. Also visit the camp’s Web site at unlvbaseballcamps.com for more information or sign up procedures.

Private Hitting Instruction with UNLV coaches

The UNLV baseball coaching staff is offering private hitting lessons to local players.

For more information, call 895-2475.

Vegas Wildcards Baseball

The competitive youth baseball club for boys between 7 and 18 years old is looking for players.

For more information, call the program at 624-8092 or visit its Web site at leaguelineup.com/vegaswildcards.

Las Vegas Dawgs

The program is looking for three players between the ages of 6 and 8 to play on an 8u club team.

The team participates in tournaments in Utah, Nevada and Arizona.

For more information, call Joe at 358-5062.

Las Vegas Wolves Adult Baseball Program

The program is currently looking for pitchers to add to its roster for the Spring season.

The Wolves play in the 18+ wood bat league.

For more information, email lasvegaswolves@yahoo.com.

Las Vegas Coyotes

The Las Vegas Coyotes baseball club is looking for a few players for its 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, and 14-year old teams.

The Coyotes play baseball year-round in local leagues and tournaments throughout the region.

For more information, or to request a tryout, go to the progam’s Web site at lvcoyotes.com or call Frank at 419-5717.

Basketball

Linda Frohlich Camp

Former UNLV Lady Rebel and WNBA player Linda Frohlich will be hosting a camp for girls in grades 6 through 12 at the City Impact Center.

The camp will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on July 27 through 29.

The camp will be limited to just 15 girls to allow for more individual attention.

The cost is $99 per camper.

For more information, or to register, visit Frohlich’s Web site at lindafrohlich.com.

Girls High School League

Doolittle Recreation Center will be the site of a girls high school basketball league.

Registration runs from now through Aug. 12.

The eight-week season begins the week of Aug. 17.

The cost is $250 per team, plus $20 per team, per game for the officials.

For more information, call Roger at 229-1736.

Tarkanian Basketball Academy Summer Camps

The TBA will be hosting weekly summer basketball camps for boys and girls in grades kindergarten through high school.

Camps will focus on developing the fundamental skills of ball handling, passing, shooting and defensive techniques.

All camps offer full day and half day options.

Camps have begun and will continue throughout the summer.

For more information or to register, visit TBA’s website at www.tarkbball.com or call 871-0096.

Tarkanian Basketball Academy

Developmental Camp

The Tarkanian Basketball Academy will host an advanced developmental basketball camp with an emphasis on plyometric training from Aug. 17 through 21.

The camp will be conducted by CWilliams Athletics of Cincinnati and is open for boys and girls entering grades 5 through 12.

This is a camp designed for the athlete that wants to improve their skill level, strength, quickness and agility.

There are only 50 spots available for each session.

For more information on any of TBA’s summer camps, visit the Web site at tarkbball.com or call 871-0096.

Triple Threat Youth Organization

The organization is recruiting girls and boys basketball players between 10 and 18 years old for its traveling teams.

For more information, visit the program’s Web site at triplethreatyouth.org or call Coach Glover at 391-3093.

Southern Nevada Basketball Association

The SNBA is accepting registrations for its upcoming adult basketball leagues.

The leagues are open to men, women, and high school-aged players.

You may register as an individual or as part of a team.

There are morning leagues on Saturdays and evening leagues on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Leagues are starting now and registration is ongoing.

For more information, call Hank at 521-4638.

Cheerleading

Top Notch Cheer & Dance

Competitive and performance cheerleading and dance squads for girls ages 5 through 18 are now forming for the 2009-2010 season.

The program offers squads for girls who wish to cheer or dance.

Participants get the opportunity to march in local parades, perform at high school sporting events, and compete at local and out of state venues.

For more information, call Coach Bekki at 557-9104.

Figure Skating

Las Vegas Ice Center

The Las Vegas Ice Center is accepting registrations for its Learn to Skate program.

The class meets Mondays through Wednesdays, and on Saturdays.

The program runs for eight weeks and is open to beginner children and adults.

For more information, visit the LVIC’s Web site at lasvegasice.com or call 320-7777, ext. 103.

Football

Wild West Football League

Several teams in the WWFL are looking for players.

The league is an adult tackle football league that plays games at Fountain Park.

For more information on the Cobras, call Coach Mike at 624-9004.

For more information on the Henderson Wolverines, call Coach Kelly at 834-2025.

GOLF

Cleveland Golf Pro-Scratch

The 2009 Cleveland Golf Pro-Scratch will take place July 12 and 13 at Angel Park Golf Club.

The format will be a two-person better ball with each team comprised of one professional and one "scratch" amateur competing for a total prize purse of more than $17,000.

This event draws teams of golf professionals and amateurs from all over the country as teams travel from California, Arizona, Washington and as far away as Hawaii and Mississippi to compete.

Notable local pros such as Robert Gamez, Jeremy Anderson and Ed Fryatt have also played in the past.

The teams will compete for cash, gift certificates and hole-in-one prizes throughout the two-day event. There is also an optional team skins competition at a cost of $20 per team – the skins will be distributed upon completion of each round. Following the first round of play, the "Cloud Nine Derby Shoot" will kick-off. The field is limited to the top 15 teams that prepaid at registration prior to the first round.

Teams that don’t qualify will be placed in a separate purse for payout based on the results of the second round.

The team entry fee is $350 and it includes green fees, golf cart, unlimited practice balls, lunch following the first round, continental breakfast prior to final round, BBQ afterwards, awards ceremony and a tee gift.

Teams can register for the 2009 Cleveland Golf Pro-Scratch by contacting Ben Buck, Tournament Coordinator, at either (702) 967-3213 or bbuck@angelpark.com .

Players can also register online at www.angelpark.com.

The registration deadline is July 8 or when a full field of 60 teams is reached.

Danny Gans Partee Fore Kids

The First Tee of Southern Nevada has announced that the annual Danny Gans’ Partee Fore Kids will continue in honor of the late entertainer and will be held on Monday, Nov. 2, 2009.

Cox Communications, Las Vegas has committed to a five-year sponsorship of the tournament to ensure the event will continue in Gans’ name and continue to raise funds to support children in Southern Nevada.

The tournament draws entertainers and athletes to raise money for The First Tee of Southern Nevada and its Danny Gans Junior Golf Academy. The 2009 Celebrity Pro-Am Memorial Event will honor Gans and will be hosted by strip headliner Rita Rudner. It will be held at DragonRidge Country Club in MacDonald Highlands in Henderson.

The 2009 Partee Fore Kids weekend will be held Oct. 30 thru Nov. 2 and will include a Celebrity Welcome Partee and a Celebrity Texas Hold’Em Poker Partee. The event will culminate with the Celebrity Pro-Am Memorial golf tournament hosted by DragonRidge Country Club on Nov. 2.

Now in its 15th year, the annual Partee Fore Kids has brought entertainers, athletes and community-oriented corporations together to support more than 65,000 local youth who participate in First Tee programming. Last year’s featured entertainers, athletes and PGA and LPGA Tour golfers included Willie Gault, Stephanie Louden, Mike Maddux, Jeff Gallagher, Kate Linder, Dan Jansen and Kevin Sorbo and many others. To date, this event has raised more than $1.2 million for The First Tee of Southern Nevada.

Sponsorships and spots in the Celebrity Pro-Am are available. Event information is available at the event’s Web site at parteeforekids.com or by calling Danielle Gladd at The First Tee of Southern Nevada at 433-0626 x204.

Hockey

Las Vegas Ice Center

The Las Vegas Ice Center is accepting registrations for its Hockey 1-2-3 program.

The class meets on Thursdays.

The program runs for eight weeks and is open to beginner children and adults.

For more information, visit the LVIC’s Web site at lasvegasice.com or call 320-7777, ext. 103.

SELF DEFENSE

Helen Meyer Community Center

Understanding threatening situations and the tactics and skills to escape them are the lessons learned during the new Bujinkan Ninjutsu classes for youth and adults at Helen Meyer Community Center, 4525 New Forest Drive. Youth classes, for those ages 7 to 15, meet from 8 to 9 a.m. while the adult classes, for those ages 16 and older, take place from 9 to 11 a.m.

All classes are held on Saturdays and begin four-week sessions on July 11 and Aug. 8. The cost for each four-week session is $25 for the adult class and $18 for the youth class.

Richard "Deshimura" McCall leads the training made famous by Masaaki Hatsumi, grandmaster of authentic Ninjutsu training from the Binjinkan Ninjutsu Dojo in Noda City, Japan. The classes place heavy emphasis on thorough understanding of self-defensive tactics, strategy and the development of "kuji-in," a ninja’s "inner sense" that helps to avoid attacks and other dangerous situations before trouble arises. McCall, an eighth-degree black belt, has more than 45 years of training and teaching experience.

Classes are for beginners and were created as an orientation into Ninjutsu training. Those interested in the Bujinkan Ninjutsu classes for youth and adults can call the Helen Meyer Community Center at 455-7723 or visit the Web site at www.accessclarkcounty.com/parks.

TENNIS

UNLV Tennis Camps

For the second consecutive year, the UNLV tennis staff will be offering summer camps at the Fertitta Tennis Complex on campus.

Under the direction of Rebel men’s head coach Owen Hambrook and men’s assistant coach Beck Roghaar, the clinics are open to boys and girls of all skill levels (beginner to advanced) ages 5-17. Campers will be grouped by skill level.

The next camp will run from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. from July 6 through 10.

Costs range from $295-$365 but family and multi-week discounts are available.

For a printable brochure or to register, visit www.unlvtenniscamps.com.

For more information, call Beck Roghaar at 895-3977 or e-mail him at beck.roghaar@unlv.edu.

USTA Nevada

All high school players are invited to attend a pre-season training camp at the Darling Tennis Center.

The camp will be held on Aug. 3 and 4 from 6 to 9 p.m.

Players can attend one or both nights.

The coaches workshop will be held on Aug. 5 from 6 to 8 p.m.

The camp and workshop are designed to help players and coaches get ready for the upcoming high school season.

For further information or to register, please call Rob Merriman at the Nevada Tennis Association at 792-8384.

Youth Tennis Lessons

Helen Meyer Community Center is offering a tennis clinic for children ages 6 to 12.

The clinic will be held on Saturdays for two four-week sessions, beginning July 6 and Aug. 8.

The cost is $18 per class, per session.

Children ages 6 to 8, also known as the Short Shots, practice from 8 to 9 a.m. while the Super Shots, ages 9 to 12, take the court from 9 to 10 a.m.

The group lessons focus on the beginning skills of the game with the emphasis on fun.

Those interested in youth tennis lessons can call the Helen Meyer Community Center at 455-7723 or visit the Web site at accessclarkcounty.com/parks.

VOLLEYBALL

UNLV Summer Camps

The UNLV volleyball program will host five camps for boys and girls in elementary school through high school.

The camps are specialized for either individual or team teaching and will run during a two-week time period beginning on July 20 and ending on Aug. 2.

The "Youth Camp" will run from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. from July 20 through 22, while the "Team Camp" will go from 5 to 9 p.m. on July 20 through 24.

The youth camp is for boys and girls in grades 2 through 8, while the team camp is for high school teams only.

UNLV will then host its "High School Camp" from 9:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. on July 23 through 26. The camp will emphasize skill instruction, team drills and competitive play and will be divided by skill level.

An "All Skill Camp" will run from 9:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. on July 27 through 29. It is for boys and girls between grades 7 and 9. It features the same setup and premise as the high school camp.

The final camp is the "College Prep Camp," which will run from July 30 through Aug. 2.

It focuses on position training, team drills and competitive games and features both a commuter and overnight option.

The overnight camp includes three meals per day, while the commuter version includes lunch and dinner.

For more information, visit the program’s Web site at unlvvolleyballcamps.com or call assistant coach Elaini Kollias at 895-1897.