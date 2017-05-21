CSN wins twice to capture NJCAA World Series berth

Liberty product Justin Lutes, shown Tuesday, had two hits in each game Saturday to help College of Southern Nevada beat Central Arizona twice and advance to the NJCAA World Series. (Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett)

Blake Wiggins went 3-for-5 with a home run and scored five runs to back stellar relief pitching from Alex Tisminezky and lead College of Southern Nevada to an 8-5 win over Central Arizona in the title game of the NJCAA Western District baseball playoffs Saturday in Yuma, Arizona.

The Coyotes (45-16), who advanced through the losers’ bracket and beat the Vaqueros (42-23) twice Saturday, earned a berth in the NJCAA World Series, slated for May 27 to June 3 in Grand Junction, Colorado.

Tisminezky, a Bishop Gorman product, shut out Central Arizona on one hit and no walks and struck out four over the final five innings.

Silverado product Dillon Johnson went 2-for-4 with three RBIs for CSN.

In the Coyotes’ first game Saturday, a 15-5 win, Wiggins had three hits and four RBIs, and Johnson had four hits and drove in two runs.