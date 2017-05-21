ad-fullscreen
CSN wins twice to capture NJCAA World Series berth

Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 20, 2017 - 11:23 pm
 

Blake Wiggins went 3-for-5 with a home run and scored five runs to back stellar relief pitching from Alex Tisminezky and lead College of Southern Nevada to an 8-5 win over Central Arizona in the title game of the NJCAA Western District baseball playoffs Saturday in Yuma, Arizona.

The Coyotes (45-16), who advanced through the losers’ bracket and beat the Vaqueros (42-23) twice Saturday, earned a berth in the NJCAA World Series, slated for May 27 to June 3 in Grand Junction, Colorado.

Tisminezky, a Bishop Gorman product, shut out Central Arizona on one hit and no walks and struck out four over the final five innings.

Silverado product Dillon Johnson went 2-for-4 with three RBIs for CSN.

In the Coyotes’ first game Saturday, a 15-5 win, Wiggins had three hits and four RBIs, and Johnson had four hits and drove in two runs.

