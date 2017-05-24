David Beckham on US Soccer HOF ballot for first time

In this Nov. 18, 2012, file photo, Los Angeles Galaxy's David Beckham appears on the pitch before their MLS Western Conference championship soccer match against the Seattle Sounders in Seattle. Beckham and the Galaxy announced Monday that he will play his final match for the club in the MLS Cup next month. Los Angeles is scheduled to face Houston for the MLS title on Dec. 1. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

In this Nov. 18, 2012, file photo, Los Angeles Galaxy's David Beckham dribbles the ball during their MLS Western Conference championship soccer match against the Seattle Sounders in Seattle. Beckham and the Galaxy announced Monday that he will play his final match for the club in the MLS Cup next month. Los Angeles is scheduled to face Houston for the MLS title on Dec. 1. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

Los Angeles Galaxy midfielder David Beckham, of England sits on the bench after being replaced during the second half of their MLS playoff soccer match, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2012, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

Los Angeles Galaxy midfielder David Beckham, of England, walks off the pitch to be subbed out against San Jose Earthquakes during the second half of their MLS playoff soccer match, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2012, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

Los Angeles Galaxy's David Beckham is shown in action during the MLS Western Conference championship soccer match against the Seattle Sounders, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2012, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

David Beckham talks with the Southern Nevada Tourism Infrastructure Committee about the possibility of bringing an MLS team to Las Vegas during a meeting at UNLV in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 28, 2016. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @bleblancphoto

David Beckham leaves a Southern Nevada Tourism Infrastructure Committee meeting about building a multi-use stadium in Las Vegas at UNLV in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 28, 2016. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @bleblancphoto

CHICAGO — English midfielder David Beckham, who won a pair of Major League Soccer titles with the LA Galaxy, is among the first-time candidates on the 33-player ballot for the U.S. National Soccer Hall of Fame.

Also on the ballot for the first time in 2017 are American defender Steve Cherundolo, midfielder Pablo Mastroeni, and forward Brian Ching.

Joining them are defenders Chris Albright and Danny Califf, goalkeeper Joe Cannon, and midfielders Amado Guevara and Leslie Osborne.

Voting will take place among men’s and women’s national team coaches, Major League Soccer and National Women’s Soccer league management, U.S. Soccer Federation leadership, Hall of Famers and media. Each voter can list up to 10 players, and a player must appear on at least 66.7 percent of ballots to earn election.

Defender Chris Armas and midfielder Jason Kreis, currently Orlando’s coach, are in their final year of eligibility.

Among those on the builder ballot are former USSF president Bob Contiguglia, retired referee Esse Baharmast and retired coaches Gene Chyzowych and Eddie Firmani.

The hall’s building in Oneonta, New York, closed in 2010. A new facility in Frisco, Texas, is under construction and slated to open in 2018.