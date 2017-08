England striker Wayne Rooney has announced his immediate retirement from international football.

Wayne Rooney, shown un action on July 13 against Kenya, retired from international play on Wednesday. (Khalfan Said/AP)

England striker Wayne Rooney ends international career

No outfield player has won more England caps than the 31-year-old Rooney, who netted a record 53 goals across 119 appearances for his country.