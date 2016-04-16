Fan hit by foul ball at Tampa Bay game in stable condition

A woman hit by a foul ball in the seventh inning of the Chicago White Sox against the Tampa Bay Rays game is in stable condition Saturday at a hospital.

Medical personnel carry a fan from the stands by stretcher after she was hit a foul ball from Tampa Bay Rays designated hitter Steven Souza Jr. during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Friday, April 15, 2016, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (Steve Nesius/The Associated Press)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A woman hit by a foul ball in the seventh inning of the Chicago White Sox against the Tampa Bay Rays game is in stable condition Saturday at a hospital.

Rays designated hitter Steven Souza Jr. fouled off the ball Friday night that struck the fan, who was sitting in the lower box seats next to Tampa Bay’s first-base side dugout. Souza went into the stands to check on her and said the ball hit near the eye.

The game was delayed about 12 minutes so she could be removed on a stretcher brought onto the on-deck circle.

The ball went through a small gap between netting behind an area for photographers. Stadium workers were on the field Saturday adjusting the netting on both the first and third base sides.