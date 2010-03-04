FISHING REPORT

■ LAKE MEAD — Fishing has been slow because of the weather. Several anglers either have been skunked or are bringing in only one or two at a time. However, anglers caught several trout and a few stripers at Crawdad Cove after the trout plant.

■ LAKE MOHAVE — Anglers report fair trout fishing at Willow Beach. Fishing is good immediately after the plant as fish will scatter into deeper water. It has been another slow week at Cottonwood Cove. However, the Nevada Department of Wildlife, in partnership with National Parks, Bureau of Reclamation and Arizona Game and Fish, completed a habitat project over the weekend near Box Cove for game fish to use.

■ URBAN PONDS — Trout were planted Tuesday at all urban ponds in Clark County, including Hafen Pond in Mesquite. Fishing has been good using PowerBait, lures and flies.

■ KIRCH WILDLIFE MANAGEMENT AREA — Cold weather thickened the ice at Adams McGill, Cold Springs and Heymeadow, but with the fluctuations in temperatures and precipitation, the ice is unstable. Anglers still can fish the open water on Dacey Reservoir, but murky water makes for slow trout fishing. Because of wet and muddy and conditions, four-wheel drive is recommended. Call 775-238-0240 before visiting.

■ EAGLE VALLEY RESERVOIR — Ice conditions are becoming crusty on top and beginning to deteriorate. However, with the ice 13 to 14 inches thick, anglers still are able to fish throughout this week. Tiger trout are being caught at the upper end of the lake, and rainbow trout are being caught near the boat dock. Fish have been biting orange and green PowerBait and night crawlers with a worm combo.

■ ECHO CANYON RESERVOIR — Water is open. Anglers have been catching bass near the edges of the ice with worms, spinners and other hardware fished slowly.