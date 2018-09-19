Dolphins rookie ‘FitzMagic’ willing to share nickname

Miami Dolphins rookie safety Minkah Fitzpatrick wants to trademark his nickname but says he’d be happy to share it with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick. Both go by “FitzMagic.”

Alabama defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick is seen at the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine on Monday, March 5, 2018, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) passes in the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)

MIAMI — Miami Dolphins rookie safety Minkah Fitzpatrick wants to trademark his nickname but says he’d be happy to share it with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Both go by “FitzMagic,” and the Bucs’ QB has made headlines with it by leading his team to a 2-0 start as a replacement for the suspended Jameis Winston.

Minkah Fitzpatrick said that’s not the reason he recently filed for a federal trademark. He said he wants the trademark so he can use the nickname to sell a line of apparel.

Minkah Fitzpatrick’s trademark application drew criticism on social media. He said he has been called FitzMagic since he was in junior high in New Jersey.