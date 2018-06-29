Ex-Las Vegas football player accused of rape at Utah State

Evans played quarterback at Centennial High School in Las Vegas from 2014-16.

Centennial quarterback Jamaal Evans rushes against Arbor View in the first half of their prep football game at Arbor View High in Las Vegas Thursday, Oct. 29, 2015. Josh Holmberg/Las Vegas Review Journal

QB Jamaal Evans, Centennial (6-3, 215): The senior passed for 2,148 yards and 21 TDs and rushed for 608 yards and 15 TDs. He made the All-Northwest League first team. Evans has committed to Utah State.

Centennial's Jamaal Evans (2) is tackled against Las Vegas defense in their football game at Las Vegas High School on Friday, Sept. 16, 2016, in Las Vegas. Las Vegas won 24-21. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah State football player has been charged with sexually assaulting a woman at a party.

Prosecutors who filed rape and forcible sodomy charges Thursday say 19-year-old Las Vegas native Jamaal A. Evans took an intoxicated woman into another room and assaulted her June 17.

Charging documents say he told police the encounter was consensual. His lawyer could not immediately be reached for comment.

Evans, a linebacker, redshirted as a freshman last year. He’s now been suspended.

The charges come as a former Utah State player heads to trial on charges alleging he assaulted seven women. Torrey Green has maintained his innocence.

Two fraternity members have also pleaded guilty in sexual assault cases in recent years.

Evans played quarterback at Centennial High School in Las Vegas from 2014-16.