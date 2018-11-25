Ohio State moves up in AP Top 25 poll after stomping Michigan

The Buckeyes jumped four spots and the Wolverines fell four to No. 8 on Sunday, but overall the rankings were relatively stable after the last weekend of the regular season.

Ohio State defensive back Brendon White celebrates after making a tackle against Michigan during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State beat Michigan 62-39. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Ohio State moved up to No. 6 in The Associated Press college football poll after trouncing rival Michigan.

The Buckeyes jumped four spots and the Wolverines fell four to No. 8 on Sunday, but overall the rankings were relatively stable after the last weekend of the regular season. Going into next week, when each FBS conference will play a championship game, Alabama, Clemson and Notre Dame are the top three for the sixth straight poll.

Georgia moved up a spot to No. 4 and Oklahoma is fifth. Unbeaten UCF also moved up a spot to No. 7. No. 9 Texas and Washington round out the top 10.

Washington State and LSU both dropped out of the top 10 and are tied for No. 12.

AP TOP 25

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses and records through Nov. 24.

1. Alabama (61) 12-0

2. Clemson 12-0

3. Notre Dame 12-0

4. Georgia 11-1

5. Oklahoma 11-1

6. Ohio St. 11-1

7. UCF 11-0

8. Michigan 10-2

9. Texas 9-3

10. Washington 9-3

11. Florida 9-3

12. Washington St. 10-2

12. LSU 9-3

14. Penn St. 9-3

15. West Virginia 8-3

16. Kentucky 9-3

17. Utah 9-3

18. Syracuse 9-3

19. Boise St. 10-2

20. Mississippi St. 8-4

21. Northwestern 8-4

22. Texas A&M 8-4

23. Army 9-2

24. Iowa St. 7-4

25. Fresno St. 10-2

Others receiving votes: Utah St. 92, Missouri 88, NC State 39, Cincinnati 33, Stanford 10, Iowa 4, Appalachian St. 1, Buffalo 1, Oregon 1.