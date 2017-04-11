Funny Bunny race spreads eggs across W. Wayne Bunker Park

Friends of Parkinson's Runners participate in the second annual Funny Bunny Race for Parkinson's at Bruce Trent Park on March 26th, 2016.

W. Wayne Bunker Park is getting 4,000 plastic eggs delivered the day before Easter, though no one will have to hunt for them.

The eggs will be placed along the trail of the third annual Funny Bunny Race for Parkinson’s on Saturday, which takes place from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. The event features a 5K, 10K, 1-mile walk and bunny hops for kids, will all the proceeds going to the non-profit organization Friends of Parkinson’s.

“Parkinson’s is a very difficult disease,” Friends of Parkinson’s CEO Jamillah Ali-Rahman said. “(To face it) you have to have a sense of humor, you have to laugh and you have to have a good time. All the things that we do, we try to bring some levity to the situation.”

Ali-Rahman said she hopes to have 300 to 400 people turn out for the event, which started in 2014 when Friends of Parkinson’s was looking for a way to put itself on the map. The group wanted to do something in April for Parkinson’s Awareness Month, and decided a race on Easter weekend was the best way to bring attention to the degenerative, neurological disease which affects as many as one million Americans.

The organization also wanted to make it clear to those facing Parkinson’s that they don’t have to just sit around after their diagnosis.

“(We wanted) to get everyone out walking, hopping and running so people understand exercise for people with Parkinson’s is the best thing you can do for your physical body and your mind,” Ali-Rahman said. “It just helps all the way around.”

This year will be the race’s first at W. Wayne Bunker Park after two years at Bruce Trent Park. The new trail, which just involves runners making laps, is easier for novices and is all flat.

In addition to the races, the event will also feature a petting zoo, face painting and bounce houses for kids, and children are free to walk along the trail with their family members to pick up eggs. A few select eggs will have prizes inside.

“Everyone gets ears and a bag so they can collect their eggs, and the older children really get into this,” Ali-Rahman said.

Ben Gotz can be reached at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twittter.