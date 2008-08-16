Gorman posts Legion win

Donn Roach pitched eight strong innings to propel Bishop Gorman to a 10-6 victory over Tucson (Ariz.) in the opening round of the American Legion Western Regional tournament on Thursday in Surprise, Ariz.

Roach (4-0), a right-hander who has signed with Arizona, gave up three runs on 10 hits with no walks and struck out 10.

Gorman (66-7-1) advanced to play Niwot (Colo.), an 11-4 winner over Taylorsville (Utah), at 5 p.m. today. The double-elimination regional runs through Monday, with the winner advancing to the American Legion World Series in Shelby, N.C.

“If you don’t win your first game, you’ve got to battle through the losers’ bracket,” Gorman coach Chris Sheff said. “This sets us up good for the rest of the tournament.”

Gorman scored four runs in both the third and fourth innings and piled up 14 hits overall, including a 3-for-3 performance from Scott Dysinger and a two-RBI outing by Paul Sewald.

Five players had multiple hits for Gorman, which is trying to reach its first World Series since 2006.

Tucson (28-13), which also had 14 hits, stranded 12 runners.