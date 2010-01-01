HORSE RACING

TODAY AT SANTA ANITA PARK

By Richard Eng

Post Time 1 p.m.

Race 1 – 1 mile, Purse $27,000, Claiming $25,000, 2-year-olds

Really Uptown – Wide trip from post 10 didn’t help in last; draws the rail in an embarrassing 5-horse field.

Cat Calloway – Has chased better including stakes winner Caracortado; like that Rafael Bejarano stays loyal.

Long Shot – Ur Turn Dubai

Race 2 – 5 1/2 furlongs, Purse $53,000, 3-year-olds and up

Delta Storm – Exits a bevy of difficult sprints for this much easier spot; last won with Joel Rosario up.

Red Arrow – Speedball should be able to clear in this abbreviated sprint; plays catch me if you can.

Long Shot – Sangaree

Race 3 – 6 furlongs, Purse $13,000, Claiming $10,000, 3-year-olds and up

Wicked Mischief – When something looks too easy, that’s when you should start worrying; why the huge class drop.

Run Over You – A. C. Avila horses continue to run well at this new meet; tactical speed to sit a nice trip.

Long Shot – Legendary Mud

Race 4 – 6 furlongs, Purse $44,000, Maiden special weights, Fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up

Fund Raiser – Bob Baffert barn is doing so well right now, even this filly might get brave; reunited with Garrett Gomez.

Goodiemaker – Logical chalk in an interesting heat; debuted for the late Bobby Frankel and raced evenly.

Long Shot – Swift Beauty

Race 5 – 1 mile (turf, rail at 24 feet), Purse $36,000, Claiming $40,000, Fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up

Welken – Claimed by Jerry Hollendorfer; when he gets them good, they stay good, fits well at this class.

Lauren C – Upset the favorite last time going down the hillside turf course; may not have the same kick at a mile.

Long Shot – Expensive Art

Race 6 – 6 furlongs, Purse $28,000, Maiden claiming $75,000, Fillies, 2-year-olds

Sweet Hanni – Small edge in a wide open affair; Vladimir Cerin babies typically improve with experience.

Fair Chase – John Sadler has seen enough; taking the biggest class drop in racing from MSW to maiden claiming.

Long Shot – Indiara

Race 7 – 1 1/8th miles (turf, rail at 24 feet), Purse $52,000, Optional claiming $62,500, 3-year-olds and up

Golden Mexico – Tiny edge in another contentious heat; this colt will break through some day, has ability.

Art Currency – Tepid chalk had no excuse in last; it was a career topper, afraid he might bounce today.

Long Shot – Red Alert Day

Race 8 – 5 1/2 furlongs, Purse $18,000, Maiden claiming $32,000, Fillies, 2-year-olds

Cenizo – Taking the biggest class drop in racing from MSW to maiden claiming; Canani goes to Pedroza for the win.

Pat Olcott – Big improvement in last off being favored in debut; suspect we saw the real filly last time.

Long Shot – Miss Olivia K

Best Bet – Really Uptown (race 1)

Santa Anita Monday – Picks/Winners/Mutuels, 16/3/$23.40; Long Shots, 8/2/$20.00; Best Bet, 1/0/$0

Santa Anita Totals – 65/18/$125.40; Long Shots, 33/4/$45.20; Best Bets, 4/2/$5.40

SIMULCAST PICK OF THE DAY – #4 Excessive Heat (2/1) in race 9 at Tampa Bay Downs. For scoring purposes, we’ll make a hypothetical $2 win, place and show bet, $6 total. On Wednesday, Tiger’s Song won at Hawthorne paying $4.40 to win, $3.20 to place, and $2.20 to show. Stats – 4/4/$25.40