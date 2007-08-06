HORSE RACING

TODAY AT DEL MAR

By Richard Eng

Post Time 2 p.m.

Race 1 – 6 furlongs, Purse $20,000, Claiming $12,500, 4-year-olds and up

I’ll Prey For You – Red flag class drop from O’Neill, he’s done this before to end a losing streak; huge back class edge.

Commander Gary – Claimed by Hollendorfer off a game win, that’s enough vote for me; like that Espinoza takes the call too.

Long Shot – Wild Nekia

Race 2 – 7 furlongs, Purse $20,000, Maiden claiming $25,000, 3-year-olds and up

Grecian Spur – Beaten favorite in last, has coughed up the lead late twice in a row; key for Espinoza is to time his move.

Cool Commander – Like the turn back in distance from 2-turns to this elongated spriint; the Mig will sit early, ask late.

Long Shot – Latin Louie

Race 3 – 1 mile (turf, rail at 14 feet), Purse $63,000, Allowance, Fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up

Galileo’s Star – Got a test drive in last off a year hiatus; Cassidy has an uncoupled entry so beware, could shake things up.

Temperance – Ran fine in her return off a 9-month sabbatical; should move forward, save ground, and be tough under Flores.

Long Shot – In Reality

Race 4 – 5 1/2 furlongs, Purse $53,000, Maiden special weights, Fillies, 2-year-olds

Akella – One of many expensive, well-bred babies in the field; she has strong 1-turn pedigree and may be better suited here.

Exquisite Timing – Cassidy rarely gets this kind of young talent, it’ll be interesting to watch her today; exits a bullet work.

Long Shot – Royal Humor

Race 5 – 6 furlongs, Purse $40,000, Claiming $32,000, 4-year-olds and up

Ghosttrapper – Churchill resume points to a classy claimer who figures to be awful tough; has won in front or off the pace.

Witness This – Spawr has pointed a few horses for this meet, and has been on target; chance to sit a trip behind pacesetters.

Long Shot – Count Orange

Race 6 – 6 furlongs, Purse $53,000, Maiden special weights, Cal-breds, 3-year-olds and up

Palladian General – Talamo gets a live mount from the Gaines barn; been away a full year, but showed talent in his one start.

Attack Jack – Logical chalk is worth trying to beat off of three seconds in a row; he figures to be a very short price today.

Long Shot – So Behold

Race 7 – 1 1/16th miles (turf, rail at 14 feet), Purse $63,000, Optional claiming $25,000, Cal-breds, 3-year-olds and up

Surf Town – Bounced last time off a strong victory two races back; beat Our Partner who won a strong race on Saturday.

Master Heat – Dead late closer could wake up at boxcar prices; the pace could be quick and contested, should be rolling late.

Long Shot – Unusal Treasure

Race 8 – 1 1/16th miles, $300,000 Clement L. Hirsch Handicap, Fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up

Nashoba’s Key – She was boxed in last time and ran only a quarter mile to the finish; who knows how good she can really be.

Balance – Espinoza did everything perfect on her in the Vanity, and still could not hold off the chalk; most likely contender.

Long Shot – Bai and Bai

Race 9 – 7 furlongs, Purse $20,000, Maiden claiming $25,000, 3-year-olds and up

Scottish Diamond – Arlington shipper has been running, and well, over Chicago Polytrack; Harty hires meet leading rider Baze.

Mystery Hunter – Comes from the ice cold Headley barn, but is dropping severely in class; Smith rides in a now or never run.

Long Shot – Tradition

Best Bet – Ghosttrapper (race 5)

Del Mar Saturday – Picks/Winners/Mutuels, 19/6/$30.00; Long Shots, 9/1/$9.00; Best Bet, 1/1/$5.40

Del Mar Totals – 254/62/$407.40; Long Shots, 129/19/$215.40; Best Bets, 16/7/$33.60