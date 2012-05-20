GOLF

Dufner stays atop leaderboard

in Byron Nelson Championship

Jason Dufner shot 1-under-par 69 on Saturday, enough to keep a one-stroke lead heading into the final round of the PGA Tour’s Byron Nelson Championship in Irving, Texas.

On a day when nine players had or shared the lead, Dufner finished alone on top for the second day in a row when play was done. He was at 8-under 202.

Jason Day shot 67 and was a stroke back with J.J. Henry (67) and Dicky Pride (69).

Vijay Singh had a 66 and was two strokes back. Matt Kuchar, who won The Players Championship last weekend, was four shots back after a 72.

Also: Morgan Pressel inched closer to her first LPGA Tour title since 2008, posting two victories to reach the semifinals of the Sybase Match Play Championship in Gladstone, N.J.

Pressel rallied from 2-down with three holes to play to stun No. 2 ranked Na Yeon Choi in 19 holes in the round of 16, then rolled over Anna Nordqvist of Sweden 5 and 4 in the quarterfinal.

Pressel will face former NCAA champion Azahara Munoz in one of today’s semifinals, while Vicky Hurst and Candie Kung square off in the other match. The championship match will follow.

Kung beat top-ranked Yani Tseng and Julieta Granada, Hurst beat Angela Stanford and So Yeon Ryu, and Munoz beat Jodi Ewart and Stacy Lewis.

Graeme McDowell held his nerve in a tense playoff against local favorite Sergio Garcia to squeeze into the World Match Play Championship semifinals in Casares, Spain.

McDowell made his par putt on the first extra hole from 5 feet, while Garcia’s putt slid by the cup from even closer in. McDowell will play Rafael Cabrera-Bello in one semi, and Nicolas Colsaerts and Paul Lawrie will meet in the second semi.

SOCCER

Chelsea tops Bayern Munich

for Champions League crown

Didier Drogba tied the match with a header in the 88th minute, then scored the decisive goal in the shootout as Chelsea beat Bayern Munich to win the Champions League final 4-3 on penalty kicks after a 1-1 draw in Munich.

Chelsea became Europe’s champion club for the first time. The often theatrical 34-year-old Drogba, playing possibly his last game for the club as his Chelsea contract expires next month, was at the heart of the show.

Drogba sent goalkeeper Manuel Neuer the wrong way on the final kick of the shootout in front of massed Bayern fans in their home Allianz Arena. Bayern’s Bastian Schweinsteiger missed the previous penalty, hitting the goalpost.

The shootout was needed after Chelsea goalkeeper Petr Cech saved Arjen Robben’s spot-kick early in extra time. Thomas Mueller scored Bayern’s goal in the 83rd minute.

MISCELLANEOUS

Djokovic tops Federer, will face

Nadal in Italian Open final

Top-ranked Novak Djokovic beat Roger Federer to set up another meeting with rival Rafael Nadal at the Italian Open final in Rome.

The defending champion at the Foro Italico, Djokovic beat Federer, 6-2, 7-6 (4). Five-time winner Nadal eliminated fellow Spaniard David Ferrer 7-6 (6), 6-0 in the other semifinal.

Maria Sharapova defeated rising German player Angelique Kerber 6-3, 6-4 and will defend her title against French Open champion Li Na. The Chinese player advanced after Serena Williams withdrew shortly before their semifinal with a lower back injury.

Also: The UNLV baseball team beat Sacramento State 5-3 in nonconference play at Sacramento, Calif.

Trevor Kirk had a first-inning RBI single and a sacrifice fly in the fifth that scored what proved to be the winning run. Trent Cook had an RBI single for the Rebels (25-29).

Standout Air Force running back Asher Clark is no longer enrolled at the academy amid a newspaper report that he was caught up in an investigation into illegal drug use that involved 31 cadets. Academy spokesman David Cannon said the Privacy Act precludes him from disclosing the reason for Clark’s dismissal, which comes less than a week before graduation.

Clark finished as the school’s second all-time leading rusher with 3,594 yards. He was selected to the Mountain West Conference second team last season.

Russia and Slovakia will meet in the world hockey championship final today in Helsinki for the first time since the Slovaks won their only title a decade ago against the Russians.

After Evgeni Malkin scored a hat trick to lead Russia to a 6-2 rout of host Finland, Slovak forward Miroslav Satan scored twice to help beat the Czech Republic, 3-1.

Dutchman Robert Gesink won the difficult seventh stage of the Tour of California in Mount Baldy, Calif., to take a 46-second lead in the overall standings into today’s largely ceremonial final leg.