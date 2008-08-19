MOTOR SPORTS

Schumacher picks up fifth straight NHRA win

Tony Schumacher raced to his fifth straight Top Fuel victory and 10th of the season Sunday, beating Larry Dixon with a 3.845-second run at 313.88 mph at the Toyo Tires NHRA Nationals in Mohnton, Pa.

The victory at Maple Grove Raceway also moved Schumacher within one of Top Fuel great Joe Amato’s record of 52 wins.

Jack Beckman raced to his second Funny Car victory of the season, beating mentor Frank Hawley with a 4.183-second run at 291.57 mph. Hawley owns a drag racing school and employs Beckman as an instructor.

Jeg Coughlin (Pro Stock) and Matt Smith (Pro Stock Motorcycle) also won their divisions in the 17th of 24 events on the NHRA POWERade Drag Racing Series.

In Pro Stock, Cagnazzi teammates Jeg Coughlin and Dave Connolly met in the final round, and Coughlin drove his Chevy Cobalt to a 6.650 at 206.39 to claim an easy win.

The weekend ended with all 10 spots in the Funny Car Countdown to the Championship playoffs claimed.

Also: Matt Jaskol recorded his second Super Late Models win of the NASCAR All-American season late Saturday night at Las Vegas Motor Speedway’s Bullring.

Jaskol was leading when he and the car driven by Jeff Connors made contact coming out of the last turn, but Jaskol was able to hold on for the victory. Connors finished second.

Other winners were: Branden Giannini (Late Models), Phil Goodwin (Chargers), Brecken Snow (Legends), Justin Johnson (Thunder Roadsters), Larry Dittman (Bombers), Jacob Tilton (Bandolero Bandits) and Ashlee Ambriz (Bandolero Young Guns).

Joe Deguevera and Chris Birdsong finished in seventh and ninth, respectively, in the Super Late Models/Late Models feature but were disqualified after their cars failed post-race technical inspection.

Rob MacCachren of Las Vegas made it a clean sweep of the Championship Off Road Racing series event at the Fairplex when he won the Pro 2 title for the second straight day in Pomona, Calif.

Brock Krahenbuhl and Bryan Freeman, MacCachren’s teammates at Las Vegas-based Menzies Motorsports, finished third and fourth, respectively, in Pro 2.

In Pro 4, Ed Herbst finished fifth.

TENNIS

Del Potro remains hot with Legg Mason win

Juan Martin del Potro won his fourth straight tournament Sunday, beating Viktor Troicki 6-3, 6-3 to take the Legg Mason Tennis Classic championship in Washington, D.C.

The 19-year-old, ranked No. 19 in the world, has won his last 19 matches and four straight titles since June 25, when he was bounced from Wimbledon in the second round.

Also: Second-seeded Nadia Petrova dominated unseeded Nathalie Dechy, 6-2, 6-1, to win the Western and Southern Financial Groups Women’s Open in Mason, Ohio.

Petrova, who reached the quarterfinals at Wimbledon this year, clinched the win with a forehand return on her second match point to earn her first championship since the 2007 Paris indoor tournament. It was her first outdoor title since the Berlin Open on clay in 2006.

Just when Rafael Nadal ended Roger Federer’s long stay atop the men’s tennis rankings, Ana Ivanovic moved back to No. 1 on the women’s side.

When the WTA Tour rankings come out officially today, Ivanovic will be back on top — a place she will hold for at least two weeks. The 20-year old Serb, who held the No. 1 ranking for nine weeks from June 9-Aug. 11, moved past compatriot Jelena Jankovic.

Nadal, who captured the men’s singles gold medal Sunday at the Beijing Olympics, will also become No. 1 today — snapping Federer’s 41/2-year reign atop the rankings.

HORSE RACING

Jockey Club to probe size of Derby field

A Jockey Club panel will study whether the number of horses allowed into the Kentucky Derby poses a safety risk.

The annual Run for the Roses at Churchill Downs regularly draws 20 horses to the race. Typically, other races are limited to just more than a dozen.

Stuart Janney, head of the Jockey Club’s Thoroughbred Safety Committee, said the panel will be looking at the race’s size.

The panel was created after the death of Eight Belles in this year’s Kentucky Derby.