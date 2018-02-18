Las Vegan Evan Weinstock and bobsled partner in 12th place

The two-man bobsled will wrap up in the early hours of Monday morning.

United States Olympic Winter Games bobsledder Evan Weinstock poses for a portrait at the 2017 Team USA Media Summit Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017, in Park City, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Las Vegan Evan Weinstock and his partner, Justin Olsen, currently sit 12th after the first two runs (49.66, 49.55 seconds) in the two-man bobsled competition at the Winter Olympics in South Korea.

They are first among American two-man teams at 1:39.21, 0.82 seconds behind the top sled. Germany, Canada and a second German sled currently sit in the top three spots.

Two weeks ago, Olsen underwent an emergency appendectomy and did not know if he would be able to compete.

“It seems like this whole season we’ve had a lot of setbacks,” Weinstock told the Associated Press. “I just know his mentality and I know how tough he is and I knew he wouldn’t let this be a setback for both of us. I was confident in his ability to get back as close as he could to 100 percent and I think he’s right there.”

The two-man bobsled competition will conclude in the early hours of Monday morning.

