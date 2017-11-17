Las Vegas Lights FC release local combine details

The team will hold an open tryout for local soccer players between 17- and 35-years old on Dec. 9 and 10.

Jose Luis Sanchez Sola, also known as as Chelis, speaks alongside team owner Brett Lashbrook during Sola's first press conference as coach of the Las Vegas Lights FC at Inspire Theater in downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017. The new team, part of the United Soccer League, is slated to play at Cashman Field in 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas Lights FC coach José Luis Sánchez Solá, commonly referred to as Chelís, said he wants his team to “smell like Las Vegas” at his opening press conference Tuesday.

To make that happen, the United Soccer League team will hold a local combine in Las Vegas on Dec. 9-10 at a location to be determined. Interested players must be between 17- and 35-years old at the time of the combine and need to pre-register at LightsFC.com/Combine.

Registration for the event is $20 per player, paid upon arrival.

All proceeds will be donated equally to the UNLV Soccer Foundation, Nevada Youth Soccer Association and Nevada Adult Soccer Association.

The Lights will play their inaugural season in 2018, with home games being played at Cashman Field.

