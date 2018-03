UNLV basketball coach Lon Kruger urges his Rebels to drive to the basket, so he should certainly be comfortable with his role Saturday at Las Vegas Motor speedway.

UNLV basketball coach Lon Kruger urges his Rebels to drive to the basket, so he should certainly be comfortable with his role Saturday at Las Vegas Motor speedway.

Kruger will give the command for drivers to start their engines prior to the Sam’s Town 300 Nationwide Series race.

Race time is 1:30 p.m. for the 200-lap, 300-mile event.