Breaking down the Pennzoil 400, stage by stage

The Las Vegas Review-Journal’s Ron Kantowski breaks down the three stages of Sunday’s Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Breaking down Sunday’s Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

STAGE 1 (laps 1-80)

Running order: Kevin Harvick, Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Larson, Ryan Blaney, Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski, Kurt Busch, Chase Elliott, Kyle Busch, Paul Menard.

Leaders: Blaney 1, Harvick 2-38, Michael McDowell 39-49, Harvick 50-80.

Yellow flags: None.

Out of race: None.

What happened: Like the signage on his car, Harvick is Freaky Fast. He passes pole-sitter Ryan Blaney on lap 2 and paces 68 of the 80 laps, quickly making his way back to the point after pitting midstage.

STAGE 2 (laps 81-160)

Running order: Harvick, Blaney, Larson, Logano, Kyle Busch, Keselowski, Truex Jr., Kurt Busch, Elliott, Menard.

Leaders: Harvick 81-121, Kyle Busch 122-125, Harvick 126-160.

Yellow flags: Stage 1 conclusion, 82-88

Out of race: None.

What happened: Second verse, same as the first. Harvick leads 76 of 80 laps. Freaky Fast gets Freaky Faster. All 37 cars still running. No incidents. People who come to races to see crashes working crossword puzzles.

STAGE 3 (laps 161-267)

Running order: Harvick, Kyle Busch, Larson, Truex Jr., Blaney, Keselowski, Logano, Erik Jones, Menard, Aric Almirola.

Leaders: Harvick 161-163, Logano 164-176, Truex Jr. 177-182, Harvick 195-224, Kyle Busch 225-230, Harvick 231-267.

Yellow flags: Stage 2 conclusion 162-166, Jamie McMurray crash on backstretch 177-182, Kurt Busch-Chase Elliott crash on frontstretch 184-194.

Out of race: McDowell (engine), McMurray (crash), Kurt Busch (crash), Elliott (crash).

What happened: Third verse, same as the first and second. Harvick drives away to his second dominating victory in as many weeks.

Kurt Busch washes up the track in Turn 4, takes Elliott with him to the wall and extends his winless streak in his hometown race to 19. Brother Kyle Busch pushes forward for a hard-earned second place.