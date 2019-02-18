Denny Hamlin holds off Las Vegas’ Kyle Busch to win Daytona 500

Ryan Blaney (12), Aric Almirola (10), Paul Menard (21), David Ragan (38) and Matt DiBenedetto (95) start a multi-car wreck between Turns 3 and 4 during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Matt DiBenedetto (95), Ryan Blaney (12), Matt Tifft (36), Aric Almirola (10), Paul Menard (21), Ryan Newman (6), David Ragan (38), Daniel Suarez (41) and Austin Dillon (3) collide between Turns 3 and 4 during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Paul Menard during driver introductions before the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Corey LaJoie, front left, and Kyle Busch greet fans during driver introductions before the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)

Chase Elliott, left, and Jimmie Johnson greet fans during driver introductions before the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/David Graham)

Kyle Busch during driver introductions before the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform a flyover during the singing of the national anthem before a NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Members of the military, race crews and fans gather on pit road during the national anthem before the start of the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/David Graham)

William Byron (24) and Alex Bowman (88) lead the field to start a NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)

William Byron (24) and Alex Bowman (88) lead the field at the start of a NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Kyle Busch races through the front stretch during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)

Matt Tifft (36), Darrell Wallace Jr. (43), Kurt Busch (1) and Jamie McMurray (40) are involved in a wreck in Turn 2 during a NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Kyle Busch (18) crosses the line to win the first stage of a NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Kyle Busch makes a pit stop during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/David Graham)

Darrell Wallace Jr. (43) gets caught up in a wreck with Kurt Busch (1) as Clint Bowyer (14) goes high to avoid the crash during a NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Ron Sander)

Jamie McMurray, center, crashes into Darrell Wallace Jr. (43) after Kurt Busch, right, spins out from the wreck during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Ron Sander)

Car pull in the pits for tires and fuel during a NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/David Graham)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Denny Hamlin has won his second Daytona 500 in four years, taking the checkered flag for Joe Gibbs Racing a month after Joe Gibbs’ oldest son died following a long battle with a degenerative neurological disease. J.D. Gibbs was 49.

Hamlin moved out front after a final restart and had teammate Kyle Busch blocking in the final lap. Busch finished second, followed by another JGR teammate, Erik Jones. Defending Cup Series champion Joey Logano was fourth.

Joe Gibbs says “what happened here is really unreal.”

Joe Gibbs Racing and Fox Sports paid tribute to J.D. Gibbs early in the race. The team and the television network recognized Gibbs during the 11th lap of the Daytona 500.

Gibbs’ favorite number was 11, the car number Hamlin has driven for the team since 2005.

‘The Big One’

“The Big One” came late in the Daytona 500.

Paul Menard triggered a multi-car accident shortly after a restart with 10 laps to go in “The Great American Race.”

Menard turned Matt DiBenedetto, who slammed into the wall and started a chain-reaction that collected nearly 20 cars. It brought out a red flag that stopped the race during the cleanup.

Menard says “I’ll take the blame for that one.”

Defending Daytona 500 champion Austin Dillon, Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney, Aric Almirola and Daniel Suarez were among those involved in the mess.

Almirola seemingly had the wildest ride, his back wheels getting lifted off the pavement and landing on David Ragan’s windshield.

Jimmie Johnson

Jimmie Johnson’s chances of winning a third Daytona 500 ended with a strange accident on pit road.

Johnson was running near the front of the field and trying to pit when Cody Ware and his Rick Ware Racing teammate B.J. McLeod started a wrecked that damaged Johnson’s No. 48 Chevrolet.

Ware and McLeod collided and started sliding across the track. They slammed into Tyler Reddick, who got sideways and smashed into Johnson. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. also was involved.

Johnson’s car sustained significant damage to the left rear, including around the fueling area.

It was the third accident for Johnson in as many races during Speedweeks. He turned Paul Menard in the exhibition Clash, starting a 17-car crash, and then made an error and wrecked Kyle Busch in a qualifying race Thursday.

Kyle Busch wins first stage

Las Vegas native Kyle Busch has won the first stage of the Daytona 500, making an impressive run through the 40-car field after starting 31st.

Alex Bowman was second, followed by defending Cup Series champion Joey Logano, Daniel Suarez and Ryan Blaney.

The end of the stage came a few laps after Kurt Busch, Bubba Wallace, Jamie McMurray and defending Daytona 500 champion Austin Dillion were involved in a crash.

The first caution of the race came after Corey LaJoie blew a right-front tire and wrecked his face. Yes, his face. The front of LaJoie’s No. 32 Old Spice Ford featured a picture of his face and beard. It was mangled after the flapping rubber from the blown tire ripped up sheet metal.