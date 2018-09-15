Grant Enfinger wins crashed-filled Las Vegas Truck Series race

Grant Enfinger survived three attempts at a green-white-checkered overtime finish and a red flag for a multitruck crash to win the caution-plagued World of Westgate 200 on Friday night at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

It went way longer than scheduled, but was well worth the wait for Grant Enfinger.

Enfinger survived three attempts at a green-white-checkered overtime finish and a red flag for a multitruck crash to win the caution-plagued World of Westgate 200 on Friday night at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Round 2 of the seven-race playoff for the NASCAR Truck Series championship.

“The truck was great, we had the best truck out there,” said Enfinger, whose Ford powered past race leader Brett Moffitt’s slowing truck on the final restart.

Moffitt ran out of fuel and settled for 11th place. Johnny Sauter, Justin Haley, Ben Rhodes and Matt Crafton rounded out a top five comprised entirely of playoff drivers.

It was the second victory in 55 Truck Series starts for Enfinger.

Pole position starter Noah Gragson’s championship chances suffered a blow when he cut a tire with 25 laps left while trying to catch the lead pack. The 20-year-old Las Vegan was forced to make a green flag pit stop after getting tangled up in an incident that was none of his doing and finished a lap down in 18th place. He trails championship leader Sauter by 17 points.

Fellow Las Vegan Riley Herbst slapped the wall and finished 29th.

Gragson led all 30 laps in winning the first of three race stages, with Enfinger taking the second on a sultry night. When the green flag dropped, the ambient temperature was 98 degrees — 25 degrees hotter than when the trucks ran at LVMS in March.

Green, white, checkered

— A cynic might call scheduling a NASCAR race, a rugby tournament, mixed martial arts fights, professional bull riding and a Golden Knights hockey game all on the same weekend a grievous lack of planning. The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority is calling it the return of the Ultimate Sports Weekend in Las Vegas, and it’s set for Feb. 28 through March 3. NASCAR driver Kurt Busch, USA Sevens rugby star Carlin Isles and retired UFC fighter Forrest Griffin were on hand for the official announcement at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway media center Friday afternoon.

— ACRA series points leader Sheldon Creed held off promising female driver Hailie Deegan to win Thursday night’s Star Nursery 100 K&N Pro Series West race at the LVMS dirt track. Semiretired NASCAR veteran Brendan Gaughan of Las Vegas finished fifth. Xfinity Series star Christopher Bell settled for 10th after an eventful evening that saw him crash on the first lap, race without a hood and take the lead before being black-flagged for jumping a late restart.

— Natural Light, which is almost becoming better known for its NASCAR ad campaign than as the beer of choice of college students on a limited budget, has done it again. Aspiring motor sports writer Brian Starr of Burdick, Kansas, will have his job resume and photo displayed on Chris Buescher’s No. 37 car at the South Point 400 after winning a nationwide contest. “Make him an offer he can’t refuse: HIRE BRIAN STARR NOW” reads the decal under Buescher’s rear spoiler.

