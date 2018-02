Here’s the schedule for NASCAR weekend in Las Vegas

NASCAR weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway will be capped by the Monster Energy Cup Pennzoil 400 at 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

Martin Truex Jr. (78) celebrates after winning the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Kobalt 400 auto race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 12, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Kobalt 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 12, 2017. Martin Truex Jr. won the NASCAR race. (Tom Donoghue)

The Kobalt 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 12, 2017. (Tom Donoghue)

The Kobalt 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 12, 2017. (Tom Donoghue)

The Kobalt 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 12, 2017. (Tom Donoghue)

The Kobalt 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 12, 2017. (Tom Donoghue)

The Kobalt 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 12, 2017. (Tom Donoghue)

The Kobalt 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 12, 2017. (Tom Donoghue)

The Kobalt 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 12, 2017. (Tom Donoghue)

The Kobalt 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 12, 2017. (Tom Donoghue)

The Kobalt 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 12, 2017. (Tom Donoghue)

The Kobalt 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 12, 2017. (Tom Donoghue)

The Kobalt 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 12, 2017. (Tom Donoghue)

The Kobalt 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 12, 2017. (Tom Donoghue)

Martin Truex Jr. (78) celebrates with a burnout after winning during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Kobalt 400 auto race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 12, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A triple-header NASCAR weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway is about to get underway. Here’s the schedule of events for all the NASCAR track events, starting Thursday.

Thursday

2 p.m. — Ticket gates open (No Neon Garage access)

2:05-2:55 p.m. — Truck Series first practice

4:05-4:55 p.m. — Truck Series final practice

6 p.m. — Speedway Children’s Charities Driver & Memorabilia Auction (Sam’s Town)

6-7 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series Hauler Parade (Las Vegas Welcome sign)

Friday

10 a.m. — Ticket gates, Neon Garage and VIP suites open

11-11:55 a.m. — Cup Series first practice

12:05-12:55 p.m. — Xfinity Series first practice

1-1:45 p.m. — Truck Series autograph session (Neon Garage)

2:05-2:50 p.m. — Xfinity Series final practice

3:05 p.m. — Truck Series qualifying (single vehicle, two rounds)

4:15 p.m. — Cup Series qualifying (multivehicle, three rounds)

5:30 p.m. — Truck Series driver introductions

6 p.m. — Stratosphere 200 Truck Series race (134 laps, 201 miles) (TV: Fox Sports 1)

Saturday

8 a.m. — Ticket gates, Neon Garage and VIP suites open

9-9:50 a.m. — Cup Series second practice

10:05 a.m. — Xfinity Series qualifying (multivehicle, three rounds)

11:35 a.m.-12:20 p.m. — Cup Series final practice

12:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series driver introductions

1 p.m. — Boyd Gaming 300 Xfinity Series race (200 laps, 300 miles) (TV: Fox Sports 1)

4:30 p.m. — Neon Garage closes

5:30 p.m. — Speedway Children’s Charities rides

Sunday

7 a.m. — Ticket gates, Neon Garage and VIP suites open

9-10 a.m. — Speedway Children’s Charities Track Walk

10:30 a.m. — Flag stand gate opens for prerace pass on front stretch

10:30 a.m. — Cup Series driver and crew chief meeting (Neon Garage)

11:50 a.m. — Cup Series driver introductions

12:30 p.m. — Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube Cup Series race (267 laps, 400 miles) (TV: Fox)

5:30 p.m.—Neon Garage closes

* All times are Pacific, and schedule is subject to change.