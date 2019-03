Kyle Busch dominates Las Vegas NASCAR truck race

Denny Hamlin, left, and Kyle Busch talk in pit lane before qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Friday, March 1, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Martin Truex Jr., left, and Kyle Busch, right, talk before qualifying for a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Friday, March 1, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Kyle Busch won all three race stages en route to a dominating victory in the Strat 200 NASCAR Truck Series race Friday night at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, his hometown track.

Busch finished 1.211 seconds ahead of second-place Brett Mofffitt.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Contact Ron Kantowski at rkantowski@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0352. Follow @ronkantowski on Twitter.