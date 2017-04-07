Kyle Busch has funny reaction after hitting wall in NASCAR practice

Kyle Busch greets fans during driver introductions prior to the start of the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Martinsville Speedway in Martinsville, Va., Sunday, April 2, 2017. (Steve Helber/AP)

Kyle Busch spun and hit the wall in NASCAR Cup Series practice at Texas Motor Speedway Friday.

He wasn’t injured.

But the Las Vegas veteran apparently wasn’t happy about having to be taken to the infield care center for observation, or at least wanted to make a statement about the new protocol. When the cart came around to offer him a ride, he lied down on it as if mortally wounded.

It was quintessential Kyle Busch, and somewhat, if not downright, hilarious.