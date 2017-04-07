ad-fullscreen
More in NASCAR
NASCAR

Kyle Busch has funny reaction after hitting wall in NASCAR practice

By Ron Kantowski Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 7, 2017 - 11:49 am
 

Kyle Busch spun and hit the wall in NASCAR Cup Series practice at Texas Motor Speedway Friday.

He wasn’t injured.

But the Las Vegas veteran apparently wasn’t happy about having to be taken to the infield care center for observation, or at least wanted to make a statement about the new protocol. When the cart came around to offer him a ride, he lied down on it as if mortally wounded.

It was quintessential Kyle Busch, and somewhat, if not downright, hilarious.

