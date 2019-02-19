NASCAR Hauler Parade returns to Las Vegas Strip

Fans watch hauler trucks during their annual parade up the Las Vegas Strip to kick off NASCAR festivities. (David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Get out your cameras, NASCAR fans, the Hauler Parade is returning to the Las Vegas Strip. And this year’s event will have an expanded route.

The Hauler Parade, which will feature about 40 brightly colored 18-wheeler trucks, is back for this year’s NASCAR weekend, March 1-3, officials said.

Beginning at 6 p.m. on Feb. 28, fans can watch as their favorite drivers’ haulers travel down Las Vegas Boulevard. The trucks will have a police escort as they drive north on the Strip before making their through downtown Las Vegas via 4th Street, cross over Fremont Street and then proceed to the Interstate 15 to head to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, organizers said in a press release.

NASCAR Weekend, which is part of the Ultimate Vegas Sports Weekend, officially kicks off on March 1 with the Strat Qualifying and the Strat 200 NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series race. The weekend concludes with the Pennzoil 400 on March 3.

As part of the second annual Ultimate Vegas Sports Weekend, Las Vegas will host NASCAR, USA Sevens Rugby, UFC, a Golden Knights game and the Tuff Hedeman Bull Riding Tour all in the same weekend.

