NASCAR week schedule at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

NASCAR week schedule
Wednesday
The Dirt Track at LVMS
— 6:30 p.m.: World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series and practice for the Star Nursery 100 NASCAR K&N Pro Series West
(Spectator gates open at 3 p.m.)
Thursday
The Dirt Track at LVMS
— 6:45 p.m.: World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series and Star Nursery 100 NASCAR K&N Pro Series West feature races (Spectator gates open at 3 p.m.)
Superspeedway: NASCAR Truck Series practice
Ticket gates open at 2 p.m. (Main grandstand open to the public. Neon Garage closed.)
— 2:05–2:55 p.m.: Strat 200 first practice
— 4:05–4:55 p.m.: Strat 200 second practice
Events
(Las Vegas Strip/Downtown)
— 3–6 p.m.: Ultimate Vegas Sports Weekend FanFest (Downtown Events Center)
— 6–7 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Hauler Parade (Welcome Sign on Las Vegas Boulevard to downtown)
Friday
Ticket gates, Neon Garage and VIP suites open at 11 a.m.
— 12–1 p.m.: NASCAR Truck Series autograph session (Neon Garage)
— 12:05–12:55 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series first practice
— 1:05–1:55 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series first practice
— 2:10 p.m.: NASCAR Truck Series qualifying (single vehicle, two rounds)
— 3:35–4:25 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series final practice
— 4:40 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series qualifying (multivehicle, three rounds)
— 5:30 p.m.: NASCAR Truck Series driver introductions
— 6 p.m.: NASCAR Truck Series Strat 200 (134 laps/201 miles. Stages: 30/60/134)
Saturday
Ticket gates, Neon Garage and VIP suites open at 8 a.m.
— 8:30–9:25 a.m.: NASCAR Cup Series second practice
— 9:40 a.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying (multivehicle, three rounds)
— 11:30 a.m.–12:20 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series final practice
— 12:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series driver introductions
— 1 p.m.: Boyd Gaming 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race (200 laps/300 miles. Stages: 45/90/200)
— 3:30 p.m.: Neon Garage Appreciation Party (Saturday Neon Garage pass or RV ticket/wristband required. Event will begin after Boyd Gaming 300)
— 5 p.m.: Speedway Children’s Charities NASCAR Racing Experience Ride-Alongs
Sunday
Ticket gates, Neon Garage and VIP suites open at 7 a.m.
— 9–10 a.m.: Speedway Children’s Charities Track Walk
— 10:30 a.m.: NASCAR Cup Series driver and crew chief meeting
(Neon Garage, pass required)
— 11:50 a.m.: NASCAR Cup Series driver introductions
— 12:30 p.m.: Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race (267 laps, 400 miles. Stages: 80/160/267)
— Schedule is subject to change.