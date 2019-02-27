MANAGE ACTIVATE SIGN OUT
NASCAR week schedule at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 26, 2019 - 4:02 pm
 
Updated February 26, 2019 - 4:31 pm

NASCAR week schedule

Wednesday

The Dirt Track at LVMS

— 6:30 p.m.: World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series and practice for the Star Nursery 100 NASCAR K&N Pro Series West

(Spectator gates open at 3 p.m.)

Thursday

The Dirt Track at LVMS

— 6:45 p.m.: World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series and Star Nursery 100 NASCAR K&N Pro Series West feature races (Spectator gates open at 3 p.m.)

Superspeedway: NASCAR Truck Series practice

Ticket gates open at 2 p.m. (Main grandstand open to the public. Neon Garage closed.)

— 2:05–2:55 p.m.: Strat 200 first practice

— 4:05–4:55 p.m.: Strat 200 second practice

Events

(Las Vegas Strip/Downtown)

— 3–6 p.m.: Ultimate Vegas Sports Weekend FanFest (Downtown Events Center)

— 6–7 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Hauler Parade (Welcome Sign on Las Vegas Boulevard to downtown)

Friday

Ticket gates, Neon Garage and VIP suites open at 11 a.m.

— 12–1 p.m.: NASCAR Truck Series autograph session (Neon Garage)

— 12:05–12:55 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series first practice

— 1:05–1:55 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series first practice

— 2:10 p.m.: NASCAR Truck Series qualifying (single vehicle, two rounds)

— 3:35–4:25 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series final practice

— 4:40 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series qualifying (multivehicle, three rounds)

— 5:30 p.m.: NASCAR Truck Series driver introductions

— 6 p.m.: NASCAR Truck Series Strat 200 (134 laps/201 miles. Stages: 30/60/134)

Saturday

Ticket gates, Neon Garage and VIP suites open at 8 a.m.

— 8:30–9:25 a.m.: NASCAR Cup Series second practice

— 9:40 a.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying (multivehicle, three rounds)

— 11:30 a.m.–12:20 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series final practice

— 12:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series driver introductions

— 1 p.m.: Boyd Gaming 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race (200 laps/300 miles. Stages: 45/90/200)

— 3:30 p.m.: Neon Garage Appreciation Party (Saturday Neon Garage pass or RV ticket/wristband required. Event will begin after Boyd Gaming 300)

— 5 p.m.: Speedway Children’s Charities NASCAR Racing Experience Ride-Alongs

Sunday

Ticket gates, Neon Garage and VIP suites open at 7 a.m.

— 9–10 a.m.: Speedway Children’s Charities Track Walk

— 10:30 a.m.: NASCAR Cup Series driver and crew chief meeting

(Neon Garage, pass required)

— 11:50 a.m.: NASCAR Cup Series driver introductions

— 12:30 p.m.: Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race (267 laps, 400 miles. Stages: 80/160/267)

— Schedule is subject to change.

