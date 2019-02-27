NASCAR week schedule at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Drivers compete during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 auto race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Kevin Harvick (4) crosses the finish line to win the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 auto race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 4, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Drivers compete in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 auto race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 4, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @DreaCornejo

Fans watch the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 auto race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 4, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @DreaCornejo

NASCAR week schedule

Wednesday

The Dirt Track at LVMS

— 6:30 p.m.: World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series and practice for the Star Nursery 100 NASCAR K&N Pro Series West

(Spectator gates open at 3 p.m.)

Thursday

The Dirt Track at LVMS

— 6:45 p.m.: World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series and Star Nursery 100 NASCAR K&N Pro Series West feature races (Spectator gates open at 3 p.m.)

Superspeedway: NASCAR Truck Series practice

Ticket gates open at 2 p.m. (Main grandstand open to the public. Neon Garage closed.)

— 2:05–2:55 p.m.: Strat 200 first practice

— 4:05–4:55 p.m.: Strat 200 second practice

Events

(Las Vegas Strip/Downtown)

— 3–6 p.m.: Ultimate Vegas Sports Weekend FanFest (Downtown Events Center)

— 6–7 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Hauler Parade (Welcome Sign on Las Vegas Boulevard to downtown)

Friday

Ticket gates, Neon Garage and VIP suites open at 11 a.m.

— 12–1 p.m.: NASCAR Truck Series autograph session (Neon Garage)

— 12:05–12:55 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series first practice

— 1:05–1:55 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series first practice

— 2:10 p.m.: NASCAR Truck Series qualifying (single vehicle, two rounds)

— 3:35–4:25 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series final practice

— 4:40 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series qualifying (multivehicle, three rounds)

— 5:30 p.m.: NASCAR Truck Series driver introductions

— 6 p.m.: NASCAR Truck Series Strat 200 (134 laps/201 miles. Stages: 30/60/134)

Saturday

Ticket gates, Neon Garage and VIP suites open at 8 a.m.

— 8:30–9:25 a.m.: NASCAR Cup Series second practice

— 9:40 a.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying (multivehicle, three rounds)

— 11:30 a.m.–12:20 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series final practice

— 12:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series driver introductions

— 1 p.m.: Boyd Gaming 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race (200 laps/300 miles. Stages: 45/90/200)

— 3:30 p.m.: Neon Garage Appreciation Party (Saturday Neon Garage pass or RV ticket/wristband required. Event will begin after Boyd Gaming 300)

— 5 p.m.: Speedway Children’s Charities NASCAR Racing Experience Ride-Alongs

Sunday

Ticket gates, Neon Garage and VIP suites open at 7 a.m.

— 9–10 a.m.: Speedway Children’s Charities Track Walk

— 10:30 a.m.: NASCAR Cup Series driver and crew chief meeting

(Neon Garage, pass required)

— 11:50 a.m.: NASCAR Cup Series driver introductions

— 12:30 p.m.: Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Cup Series race (267 laps, 400 miles. Stages: 80/160/267)

— Schedule is subject to change.