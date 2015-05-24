New papa Kyle Busch now moving at even faster pace

The birth of his son capped a milestone week for Kyle Busch, who returned to competition last Saturday after breaking his right leg and left foot Feb. 21 at Daytona during a NASCAR Xfinity Series race and missed the first 11 Sprint Cup points races of the season.

CONCORD, N.C. — The birth of a first child is often described as a life-changing experience.

For NASCAR Sprint Cup Series driver Kyle Busch, it also has been diaper-changing.

Brexton Locke Busch was born to Kyle and wife Samantha on Monday night, and the Las Vegan’s routine changed immediately.

“It’s a whole new world right now for sure,” Busch said Thursday before qualifying for today’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. “It’s an entirely different feeling. You wonder where the time goes already. I was trying to get ready this morning, and Samantha was trying to get ready — she had to take (Brexton) for an appointment and some other stuff, and I’m trying to help out — and all of the sudden it’s time for me to leave to come out here to the racetrack, and I’m like, ‘Holy smokes, I have to get ready, I have to hurry up.’

“That was different. It’s way different than what it was before he was born. Obviously, Samantha was taking care of him. She had him in her, so just taking care of him that way and carrying him around. I didn’t have to worry about anything. I didn’t have to feed him, I didn’t have to change him or nothing like that, but it’s a whole different world now that he’s here with having to take care of him, so we both have to spread our time.

“Obviously, when his favorite thing to do is make stinky diapers, then you’ve certainly got your work cut out for you.”

The birth of his son capped a milestone week for the driver of the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, who returned to competition two days earlier. Busch broke his right leg and left foot Feb. 21 at Daytona during a NASCAR Xfinity Series race and missed the first 11 Sprint Cup points races of the season.

In his first competitive action since the wreck, Busch finished sixth in last Saturday’s NASCAR Sprint All-Star Race. He will race today for the first time in an event that counts in the standings, starting 17th in the Coca-Cola 600.

Busch said he intends to complete all 600 miles of NASCAR’s longest race of the season, but Erik Jones also has been testing the car in case Busch needs a relief driver.

But the thrill of being back on the track couldn’t compare to the feelings that surfaced when Busch witnessed the birth of his son.

“It was emotional and physically taxing on me,” Busch said. “I couldn’t imagine what Samantha was going through. Obviously, I was there and trying to help her and coach her and be with her the entire time, and she did phenomenal.

“For me, just working through that whole experience was — I can’t even really put a word on it, I guess. It was just an amazing feeling. She’s a champ — Samantha is my champion. No matter how well or how successful I ever am in my career, she’s got the championship trophy already on her mantel.”

■ NOTES — Kurt Busch led both Sprint Cup practices Saturday, running 192.644 mph, the fastest lap of the day, during the morning when temperatures were cooler. He will start 14th today, with Matt Kenseth starting from the pole. … David Ragan was fourth fastest in the first practice, but spun off Turn 4 and slid through the infield grass during the session. The car sustained no serious damage.