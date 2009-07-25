Todd takes qualifying lead

SONOMA, Calif. (AP) — J.R. Todd raced to the qualifying lead in Top Fuel Friday at the FRAM-Autolite NHRA Nationals at Infineon Raceway.

Todd, who won here in 2006 and is running a limited schedule this season for Bay Area team owner David Baca, powered his dragster to a 3.811-second run at 312.06 mph to lead the 16-car order.

Matt Hagan, Ron Krisher and Eddie Krawiec also were qualifying leaders at the NHRA Full Throttle Drag Racing Series event.

Hagan is in position to claim his first No. 1 qualifying position in Funny Car, as the rookie driver led his division with a 4.068 at 307.51 in a Dodge Charger.

In Pro Stock, Krisher took advantage of cooler conditions in the second session and posted a track record time of 6.573 at 208.84 in a Chevy Cobalt.

Krawiec, who has been to the final round at the last six bike races, was quickest in Pro Stock Motorcycle, covering the distance in 6.973 at 190.48 on a Harley-Davidson.