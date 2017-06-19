NASCAR Awards move to Thursday in Las Vegas

Kyle Busch, with wife Samantha, arrive for the the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series auto racing awards at the Wynn hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

As anticipated, NASCAR announced Monday that its annual Cup Series Awards will be returning to Las Vegas for a ninth consecutive year.

This year’s ceremony will be Thursday, November 30, at Wynn Las Vegas, moving off the usual Friday date which traditionally has capped Champion’s Week. No reason was given for moving the Award Shows ahead one day.

“Las Vegas is especially excited to welcome the NASCAR world back for this year’s Champion’s Week,” Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority president Rossi Ralenkotter said in a statement. “It’s been a tremendous year for NASCAR in Las Vegas, with another great NASCAR Cup Series race this spring and the announcement that we’ll become the only destination on the NASCAR schedule with two triple-header weekends starting in 2018.

“We’ve had a long and successful partnership with NASCAR, and look forward to having fans join us for the events of Champion’s Week this year.”

The lineup of Champion’s Week events in Las Vegas will be announced at a later date.

The Cup Series Awards will air on NBCSN, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.