Nevada fishing report, July 5, 2017

Lake Mead — The striper bite is steady. Anglers have had success fishing the cove entrances for striped bass in the early morning and switching to deep diving lures after the heat of the day has warmed the surface waters. Trolling with shad has worked for many through Las Vegas Bay area and outside Boulder Beach.

Lake Mohave — Largemouth and smallmouth bass are more active at points with vegetation reaching out into the water. Some fishermen are having success from kayaks and fishing for striped bass using anchovies or swimbaits. One angler caught a 33-pound striped bass last weekend outside Willow Beach using a topwater lure. Most fishermen will use swimbait or poppers.

Laughlin — Striped bass action has been reported below Davis Dam and through casino row. Anglers are using anchovies and also hoping for catfish bites. Any shore fishing is going to be more difficult with weeds growing thicker. Anglers fishing from a boat have had success past the vegetation using poppers and trout swimbait for topwater lures.

Las Vegas urban ponds — Fishing was slower this past week because of the heat. The best action is still early morning and after sunset for most of the ponds. The sunfish are mostly hanging out in the shadows, and catfish are holding in the deeper parts of the ponds.

Kirch Wildlife Management Area — Crappie and bass action have been the best, but trout are still hitting in the early morning and evening hours, with the bite sporadic. The aquatic vegetation is still a problem off the dams and around the boat launch areas.

Eagle Valley Reservoir — The crappie and bass bite have been the best, but a few trout are still baiting early in the mornings and evening hours. Small jigs for the crappie have been working in a variety of colors, with bass hitting the jigs as well as nightcrawlers along the tules. The aquatic vegetation has been making shore fishing difficult.

Echo Canyon Reservoir — The lake’s water level is low as usual for summer, with the aquatic vegetation getting thicker along the shore line. The best fishing action still remains early morning and after sundown for bass and crappie.

Events — NDOW will host a free beginners fly-tying class at the Las Vegas NDOW office from 6-7:30 p.m. on July 21. Equipment will be provided. To register, go to ndow.org/Education/Angler_Ed/Classes/. For more information, contact Ivy Santee at 702-486-5127, ext. 3503.