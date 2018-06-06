Nevada fishing report, June 6, 2018

LAKE MEAD — Night fishing for striped bass and catfish is working best now that we are reaching 100 degree daytime temperatures. Striped bass are hitting on frozen anchovy pieces between Government Wash and 33 Hole. Striper boils have been seen throughout the lower basin. Black bass are hitting on jointed shad lures and plastics outside of Callville Bay and Echo Bay.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

LAKE MOHAVE — Black bass action is good in the middle portion of the reservoir. Look for the fish in coves north and south of Cottonwood Cove. Bass and catfish are holding in submerged vegetation not far from shore. Work the brush with plastics and jigs near for bass and try anchovies or chicken livers for catfish.

LAUGHLIN — Fishing continues to improve below Davis Dam. Anglers are still finding stocked rainbow trout along with stripers in the 1- to 3-pound range. Anglers fishing for trout along Casino Row have done fairly well with Kastmasters. The marshy areas below Laughlin are giving up largemouth bass to anglers fishing from a boat or kayak.

LAS VEGAS URBAN PONDS — Bluegill, bass and catfish have all been active in recent days, but expect the activity to slow down when the triple-digit temperatures settle in to stay. Mealworms have been working well for catfish and bluegill. Bass have been a little harder to catch, but a few anglers have been doing well jigging rubber worms or throwing crankbaits.

KIRCH WILDLIFE MANAGEMENT AREA — Trout, crappie and largemouth bass action has been very good over the past week. The fish are taking a wide variety of baits, and the best action has been found during early morning and evening hours. Afternoon winds make fishing difficult that time of day.

EAGLE VALLEY RESERVOIR — Fishing has been excellent with many anglers taking limits of fish. Rainbow and tiger trout have been hitting on a variety of baits and lures, such as small Mepp’s spinners and Rooster Tails. Bait anglers have been having success using PowerBait and Power Eggs in rainbow, orange or green colorations. Crappies also are hitting white jigs with colored heads in pink or green. Bass action is good, but these fish are covered by catch and release regulations through June 30.

ECHO CANYON RESERVOIR — Rainbow trout, bass and crappie action has been very good, especially in the morning and evening hours. The fish are taking a wide variety of baits. Crappie will take small jigs in white with bright accent colors. The Annual Free Fishing Day Derby will take place Saturday, June 9 starting at 8 a.m. For more information contact Ranger Ben Johnson at 775-962-5102.

UPCOMING FISHING EVENTS — Saturday, June 9, is Free Fishing Day in Nevada. Three events will take place in Southern Nevada that day at Echo Canyon State Park in Lincoln County, Floyd Lamb Park in Las Vegas, and Veterans’ Memorial Park in Boulder City. For more information contact Ivy Santee at 702-486-5127 x 3503, Abbey Czarnecki at extension 3850 or visit www.ndow.org/fish/free_fishing_day/.