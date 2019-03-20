Nevada fishing report, March 20, 2019

(Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bleblancphoto

Lake Mead — Crappie and black bass are biting in the Overton Arm, and smallmouth and largemouth bass are in prespawn mode. Anglers are finding success throwing crankbaits near drop-offs in coves and casting Rat-L-Traps into the shallows. Stripers are active, chasing swimbaits and anchovies in the Government Wash area.

Lake Mohave — Reports have been light from the lake’s main body. Smallmouth and largemouth bass are preparing for the spawn and can be found in coves and along shelves near drop-offs in Cottonwood Basin. Anglers fishing out of Willow Beach are catching rainbow trout and striped bass. The trout are hitting sunset-colored PowerBait and Rooster Tails. Stripers are taking swimbaits and anchovies.

Laughlin — The striper bite is picking up along this stretch of the river. Anglers are reeling in fish averaging from 2 to 5 pounds by fishing anchovies off the bottom. Anglers are catching limits of rainbow trout below Davis Dam. The fish are taking PowerBait and night crawlers.

Las Vegas urban ponds — The Nevada Department of Wildlife planted rainbow trout at Floyd Lamb Park and Cold Creek the week of March 12. Fishing is slow at Lorenzi, Sunset, and Veteran’s Memorial parks. Night crawlers and mealworms are the bait of choice for anglers pursuing trout. As water temperatures continue to warm, anglers should see less trout activity and more from species such as bluegill and bass.

Kirch Wildlife Management Area — With storm fronts growing less frequent and temperatures warming, road conditions and access should improve. There are no fishing reports for the area. Spring fishing generally is good for trout that have put on size through the winter months. Early-season anglers might find success with snail patterns fished along the tule beds. Other options include worms, PowerBait and a variety of hardware.

Eagle Valley Reservoir — The road to the reservoir opened this week after undergoing repairs for recent flood damage. The reservoir is ice-free, but the water is murky due to high runoff. As a result, fishing has been slow.

Echo Canyon Reservoir — The water is high but low enough that the road is open. Melting snow has made the water murky and fishing slow. Angler activity has been slow due to limited shoreline access.

Upcoming events — The NDOW will hold a free fly-tying workshop at the Sportsman’s Warehouse northwest location at 6 p.m. March 29. Registration is required and can be completed by visiting https://registered.com/programs/nevada/210-angler-education. Spring Valley State Park will hold its annual one-fly fishing tournament March 30. Registration will begin at 9 a.m. The event will follow at 10 a.m. Call the park at 775-962-5102 for details.

